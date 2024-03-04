mobile app bar

Christian Coleman vs Xavier Worthy vs Usain Bolt: Which Speedster Clocked the Fastest Time in a 40 Yard Dash?

Aniket Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Christian Coleman vs Xavier Worthy vs Usain Bolt: Which Speedster Clocked the Fastest Time in a 40 Yard Dash?

Christian Coleman vs Xavier Worthy vs Usain Bolt, Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The NFL fans are head over heels for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy after he broke the 40-yard dash record in the 2024 NFL Combine. However, one might wonder if he was fast enough to beat the legendary sprinters Usain Bolt and Christian Coleman.

Xavier Worthy recorded a 4.21 second in his second attempt at the 40-yard dash, surpassing the previous record of John Ross III by 0.01 seconds. He raced at a lightning speed of 24.41 mph, completing a 10-yard split in just 1.49 seconds. Moreover, he also posted a 41-inch vertical leap and recorded a broad jump of 10’11.

 

When comparing Worthy’s 40-yard dash record to that of the fastest runner in the world Usain Bolt, the young wide receiver did a pretty good job. For the ones wondering, Bolt ran a 40-meter sprint during the 2019 Super Bowl and finished it in 4.22 seconds, matching the then record by former Cleveland Browns WR John Ross III in 2017.

 

Xavier was ahead in this race, but claiming he could beat Bolt is a stretch. The Jamaican sprinter wasn’t at his best and unprepared for the sprint as he ran in street clothes without spikes. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt retired in 2017. But, he still holds the world records for the fastest 100m (9.58 seconds) and 200m (19.19 seconds) sprints which remains unbeaten to this day.

Is Xavier Worthy Faster than Christian Coleman?

It is possible Bolt didn’t give his all in the 40-yard dash in 2019, but Christian Coleman, another legendary sprinter, showed the difference between track speed and football speed in 2017. Coleman also joined in a 40-yard dash at the Volunteers football facilities and effortlessly broke the NFL Combine record with a time of 4.12 seconds. He outpaced Xavier Worthy by 0.09 seconds, showcasing his incredible speed.

On Friday, American sprinter Christian Coleman won the men’s 60m title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships with a world-leading time of 6.41 seconds. His teammate Noah Lyles secured silver in 6.44 seconds, while Ackeem Blake of Jamaica took bronze in 6.46 seconds. Moreover, Coleman also holds the unbeaten world record in the 60m men’s race with a time of 6.34 seconds, set in 2018.

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these