“I don’t want a farewell tour”: Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Want A Michael Jordan Style “Last Dance” 2021-22 NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers’ holdout came to an end just before Training Camp, and Packers fans will get to see at least 1 more season of their MVP in Green Bay. But despite his uncertain future, Rodgers doesn’t want any special treatment.

The Packers quarterback has had one of the most turbulent offseasons for a superstar in recent memory. From potentially demanding a trade, to holding out of training camp and the 2021-22 season, to even retiring, Packers fans have been on an absolute roller coaster this year.

Jordan Love had an impressive minicamp earlier this year and was slated to be QB1 come Week 1. But Aaron Rodgers is still leagues above Love, and his return will bring along with it a ton of Super Bowl expectations for the Packers in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want a Farewell Tour in 2021.

After an offseason in which he stayed away while he tried to get the Packers to acquiesce to how he believes he should be involved, Rodgers is making one thing absolutely clear.

“I don’t want a farewell tour,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after the season, but I’m going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I’m getting through this. I’m going to enjoy the hell out of all of it.”

Rodgers said that at times he thought 2020 might be his final year in Green Bay. The Greatest QB to play for the Packers could possibly have taken his elite skillset away after the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

“The reason I approached it like that is I just knew when the [Love] pick was made that the clock had started, for sure,” Rodgers said. “And I thought unless there was something in the season that really made me feel like I’m going to be here past 2021 that maybe this would be my last year. I didn’t want to be going into a year with some sort of … as a lame duck, like I said. Didn’t think that was fair to what I accomplished and what I mean to this team, and nothing really changed in that regard. I went into the offseason, that [it] could have been it.”

Michael Jordan, similar to Aaron Rodgers had a historic career with 1 team through his prime. And then spent his last few years playing with another team after an infamous dispute with his GM.

There is no doubt in the hearts of fans, that the reigning league MVP will pick up right where he left off. But should he leave the team after another successful season in 2022, fans will definitely have a hard time bidding farewell.

