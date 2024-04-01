“I F*ck With Travis Hunter”: Cam Newton Prefers the Two-Way Star Over Shedeur Sanders as the Numero Uno Draft Pick

In a recent episode of his podcast, “4th & 1,” former NFL quarterback Cam Newton didn’t hold back when asked about his preference between Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, two standout players for the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur, the son of legendary NFL star Deion Sanders, certainly has the bloodline, but Cam’s choice was crystal clear.

Cam declared, “Obviously, Travis Hunter.” He continued praising Hunter by highlighting his electric playing style and emphasized that he sees the Colorado star as a game-changer on the field, with the potential to make a big impact on both sides of the ball. He believes this versatility gives Hunter a strong shot at becoming the No.1 overall pick over Shedeur Sanders when they enter the draft in 2025.

“He’s electric. It’s like — where can’t he play?” Cam remarked.

Recalling Hunter’s games, the ex-Panthers man was amazed by how much he contributed to the Colorado Buffaloes. In his first game against TCU last season, Hunter played 146 snaps, more than any other athlete’s three-week total snaps. Cam, believing in how hard he works, asserted that the two-way star could really shake things up in the NFL.

Last season, in nine games, Hunter accumulated 57 receptions for 721 yards and scored five touchdowns. Plus, he also tallied 31 tackles, defended 5 passes, and caught three interceptions, as per ESPN. Ultimately, Cam’s choice of Travis Hunter as the top draft pick comes from his belief in his unmatched talent in the field.

He has Travis Hunter’s back and is not shy about expressing how much he believes in him. In fact, in the middle of the show, he dropped a casual “I f*ck with Travis Hunter.” That’s not just support but a full-on bromance in the making.

Cam Newton Reflects on Travis Hunter’s Time at C1N

Travis Hunter was once a part of Cam Newton‘s C1N football program, where he mentors young and aspiring football players. The MVP-winning quarterback remembered that whenever Hunter messed up during a game and got told off by the coach, he’d calmly say “Yes sir” and then jump right back into action. Cam described him as a “coachable” and “lovable” guy.

Newton also praised Travis for being a great person, saying that even though he’s really talented and well-liked, Travis stays humble and grounded. Interestingly, Cam recalled that during Travis’ high school days and time with C1N, he became so popular that people would skip over him just to take pictures with Travis.

He stressed that despite all the attention and success, Travis never disrespects anybody. Instead, he is just too much involved in playing football and having fun with it.