“I Feel Like I’m Watching a Grandparent Get Beat Up”: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole on Mike Tyson

Jake Paul. That was the only name that reverberated at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas after the boxer defeated the legendary Mike Tyson by a unanimous decision. Paul, on Friday, had all three judges scoring in his favor at 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Both fighters contested at 2-minute rounds, wearing 14-ounce gloves each instead of the normal 10-ounce ones. The 27-year-old’s victory over the 58-year-old boxer, though, soured everyone’s mood.

Fans along with various celebrities anticipated the return of Iron Mike in the ring. However, the situation of the fight seemed to disappoint spectators. In light of all the comments pouring in, Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, also shared her concern related to Tyson’s situation.

She uploaded a post on X. She expressed how depressing the fight was to witness after seeing Tyson struggle in the ring.

I feel like I’m watching a grandparent get beat up. This some sick shit. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) November 16, 2024

In the football world, RGIII expressed his concern for the star, tweeting:

“This is truly heartbreaking to watch 58-year-old Mike Tyson in the ring right now.”

JJ Watt, like all excited viewers, appeared disheartened. He expressed anger at himself for staying awake that late, just to watch Mike being defeated by Jake. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill also joined in on the emotion and shared his dismay over the situation as well:

“Mike made me get my Netflix account back for nothing”

Much like the celebrities, fans seemed disheartened as well with the result of the anticipated match. One spectator commented that she had been on the edge for the whole fight:

Right i felt soo badd it had me on edge the whole timeee he have to let it go — (@IAM__NISHA) November 16, 2024

Another fan hinted that the fight should have ended early. After all, things weren’t exactly in the favor of the 58-year-old athlete from the start.

Like nobody feels bad? — Tina Colada yeaa (@shaimoneyyyyy) November 16, 2024

One fan even highlighted the ever-lasting legacy of Tyson. They expressed the difficulty of witnessing the scenes in Texas due to their extreme respect for the star.

That’s a tough watch for sure. Definitely hard to see someone you respect like that. — zindagi (@weandourlove) November 16, 2024

After the brutal defeat, and reportedly landing only 18 punches in the fight, Tyson was asked if he would wish to step away from the sport and retire. His response, however, was quite the opposite of what was expected. The boxer, without deflecting the question, replied, “I don’t think so, I don’t know, maybe I’ll fight his brother [Logan Paul].”

With the fight with Jake still a fresh bruise for Tyson, fans don’t appear too optimistic about any upcoming clash for the senior boxer.