“I feel like the LA Rams pump noise because there wasn’t really that many Rams fans in here” : 49ers Star WR Deebo Samuel takes a shot at Rams fan base following a playoff clinching victory vs the Rams at SoFi stadium.

49ers’ star wide receiver Deebo Samuel says Rams had to ‘pump noise’ to make up for lackluster Los Angeles crowd.

Sunday’s game between the 49ers and Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles felt like a home game for the Bay Area franchise, as red and gold colors seemed to fill up most of the stands.

49ers take the field amid a SoFi red sea… pic.twitter.com/cg0xnaQyrg — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 9, 2022

Sunday was the day of expecting the unexpected in the NFL. First, the Ravens and Steelers had gone into overtime. Then, the Jaguars upset the Colts. The morning slate of games was a precursor of what was to come.

The 49ers started slow during the first half and their defense had a better shot of hitting the lottery than stopping the Rams on third down. But somehow, aided by a predominantly 49ers crowd and Samuel’s 55-yard catch down the stretch, the 49ers were able to beat the Rams and clinch a playoff berth.

Deebo Samuel takes a shot at Rams fans

Deebo was hilarious throughout his media availability. What makes him so funny is he’s just answering naturally and he’s organically funny. Samuel discussed the visiting fanbase’s takeover in his postgame press conference.

He also suggested that the Rams tried to artificially fill in the void left behind by a lack of a presence from fans of the home team. When asked if it felt like a home game, Deebo nonchalantly said :

It definitely did. I feel like the Rams pump noise because there wasn’t really that many Rams fans in here.

He wasn’t wrong. The crowd roared when the 49ers took the field. During the third quarter, the defensive line fed off the energy from the crowd.

This was 30-45 minutes before kickoff. It only got more red. pic.twitter.com/s1noIjBeGr — Matt Llewellyn (@MrMattBSN) January 10, 2022

Even Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford confirmed that the offense was having a hard time communicating, which is almost unheard of when talking about an offense in front of its home crowd. Stafford said :

It was a tough environment for us to communicate in, really, the whole second half.

Yikes, that’s a tough look for Rams fans and their brand new home field, SoFi stadium. I guess we already knew that money can’t buy loyalty and passion.