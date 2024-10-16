Insider Provides Update on Aaron Jones’ Status for Lions Game Amid Vikings’ Cam Akers Trade

The Minnesota Vikings (5-0) were on bye in Week 6. Their inactivity preserved their spotless record and gave starting running back Aaron Jones extra time to recover from a hip injury he sustained during their Week 5 victory.

Injury analysts projected that Jones could return in Week 7 for the Lions game. While there’s still a chance he suits up on Sunday, the Vikings added some season-long insurance anyway.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Insiders, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Minnesota acquired running back Cam Akers from the Houston Texans. While initial reaction to the move created panic around Jones’ ailment, Pelissero assured Vikings fans the eight-year veteran was on schedule for his recovery.

“For anyone who has Aaron Jones in fantasy football: it was emphasized to me, this is not about any type of long-term health concerns… in fact, there’s a possibility he plays this week… [Akers] is just another running back who knows [their] system.”

Akers signed with Houston in free agency this offseason. He recorded 163 total yards and two touchdowns in six appearances – two starts – as a Texan.

Minnesota went back to the well with Akers

The Vikings, with Jones healthy, have a solid cast of running backs. However, including him, they had just three RBs on their 53-man roster. Now that they’ve officially morphed from expected rebuilders to apparent contenders, they needed a more proven option to supplement the position group.

In Akers, Minnesota get someone with experience playing under head coach Kevin O’Connell. Prior to becoming the Vikings’ HC, O’Connell was in the Los Angeles Rams organization. In his first year as their offensive coordinator, they spent a second-round selection on the former Florida State ball carrier.

It’s clear O’Connell developed a fondness for Akers in their time together. Last season, he convinced the Vikings’ front office to execute a late-round pick swap with the Rams to bring Akers to town. Then again today, they made an identical trade: a 2027 sixth-round pick for Akers and a 2027 seventh-round choice.

For the time being, Akers slots in as the third or fourth option on Minnesota’s depth chart. He’s definitely behind Jones and Ty Chandler, but his status in the pecking order with Myles Gaskin remains to be seen.

The Vikings host the Detroit Lions (4-1) in their first divisional home game of the season this weekend. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. E.T. on FOX.