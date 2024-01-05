“I Felt Like James Bond”: Ignoring Seahawks-Cowboys Thriller, NFL Journalist Unearthed Diabolical Plan That Was Tarnishing ‘Game Day NFL’

The ‘Game Day NFL‘ crew revealed in a recent podcast episode that their Twitter account faced prolonged hacking, causing damaging tweets and replies. They shared a clip stating their account was compromised for over a year with almost 32 thousand followers. The post alleged that famous journalist Dov Kleiman was the hacker, linking him to absurd interactions and attacks on industry friends.

The crew seeks resolution and demands accountability for the misleading content posted under their account. The ‘Game Day NFL’ crew faced continuous hacking, tarnishing their image and targeting their friends despite changing passwords and maintaining confidentiality. An internal investigation ensued and it revealed that the attacks did not align with the crew’s communication style.

They elaborated that a realization occurred during the Cowboys vs. Seahawks game when a crew member received a message from someone attacked by the account, prompting them to identify the true culprit behind the malicious posts.

After an extensive investigation, the ‘Game Day NFL’ crew identified Dov Kleiman as the individual behind the unauthorized tweets targeting NFL reporters.

“I’m actually like tapped into this sh*t. It’s exciting as f*ck, I feel like James Bond.” Felipe Fontas from the Game Day NFL crew added, “So then I go inti settings, I go into permissions. There are two names. The first FF45 (an account he used to tweet as an employee) and then the other account that was there as well. Dov Kleiman.”

Similar language in tweets from the compromised account and others linked to Kleiman raised suspicions. The crew also discovered Kleiman’s access to an old TweetDeck Chrome application, confirming his involvement and association with the compromised account.

Fans Went Bonkers After Game Day NFL Revealed Their Hacker

Fans expressed surprise at the revelation as some shared experiences of negative interactions with the compromised ‘Game Day NFL’ account. Some fans had formed negative opinions about the entire crew based on the account’s behavior. One fan even considered Dov Kleiman’s exposure as more significant than the Super Bowl.

Jack Parodi strongly criticized Dov Kleiman in the video, labeling him as a loser and questioning the amount of time he dedicated to attacking others. He added, “Dov, you are a f****** loser, get a life, do not just take other people down just to make yourself feel better. Do something productive, and don’t be a d***.” Parodi urged Kleiman to find a more productive and positive outlet for his energy, emphasizing the negative impact of his actions on others.

Media house Awful Announcing reached out to Dov Kleiman to get a response to the video. Dov Kleiman asserted that he did not tweet from the @TheGameDayNFL account beyond the authorized one-game access mentioned by the group. Kleiman theorized that the crew was targeting him for attention and chose not to respond on his platform to avoid giving them additional attention, stating, “They want to play a game… but I can’t play a game with someone that admittedly lies.” He also criticized the video’s headline claims of “hack” and argued that their discussion of his access three years ago did not prove any further tweets from him.