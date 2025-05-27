“I’m Focused on My Team, Not a Car Purchase”: Shedeur Sanders Exposes Dov Kleiman’s ‘Lie’; Fans Call Out ‘NFL Insider’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Credit- Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders has never been shy about his love for luxury cars and high-end watches. The former Colorado quarterback built an impressive collection even before the Cleveland Browns drafted him, despite his father Deion Sanders not being a fan of the flashy lifestyle. His garage boasts vehicles like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Tesla Cybertruck, Corvette Stingray, Dodge Durango Hellcat, and a Mercedes EQB. In total, he has spent over a million dollars on cars alone.

Advertisement

So, did he add another to the fleet after getting drafted? After all, Shedeur recently signed his rookie contract—four years, $4.6 million—and he’s still earning from the NIL deals he secured during college. Financially, he could easily afford another luxury vehicle. According to NFL journalist and aggregator Dov Kleiman, that’s exactly what happened.

Kleiman reported that Sanders had purchased a custom Rolls-Royce worth $500,000, and several sports pages quickly picked up the story as fact. But as it turns out, the story wasn’t true at all.

The person who debunked the rumor? Shedeur Sanders himself. The Browns’ rookie saw Kleiman’s post and decided to set the record straight by commenting directly. He called the report a “lie,” clarifying that he hasn’t bought a new Rolls-Royce and is focusing entirely on training and preparing for the upcoming season with Cleveland.

“Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase !”

Many called out the original account, labeling him the worst source of misinformation on social media. Meanwhile, others rallied behind Shedeur Sanders, encouraging him to ignore the trolls and stay focused on the grind.

Don’t worry, Dov is one of the worst offenders on this app when it comes to spreading misinformation and lies. — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) May 27, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Why is he spreading lies on you like that?!?!? #stayfocused — Devin Lolles (@Cocalie) May 27, 2025

Someone commented,

Fuck these trolls Shedeur. Let’s fuckin go! — Kal (@kalkat02) May 27, 2025

A user wrote,

Haters gonna hate . Keep grinding g ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 27, 2025

One fan even suggested he take a page out of Marshawn Lynch’s playbook—avoiding the media altogether and refusing to speak to reporters.

Take the Marshawn Lynch route! Thank me later — J Cruz (@Jcruuuz31) May 27, 2025

But who is this Dov Kleiman? As per the New York Post, Kleiman is in his early 30s and lives in Israel, and is a full-time contractor for Bro Bible. He is a real person, and that Dov Klieman is his real name. He previously worked at OutKick. Klieman now has nearly 350k followers and the likes of Dianna Russini, Albert Breer, Adam Schefter, Tom Pelissero, etc, follow him.