Internet Disgusted After Hearing Ravens Fans Chant “F*ck Joe Burrow” Despite QB’s Painful Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The TNF game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals turned out to be quite a roller coaster ride. It ended up being an injury-laden game for both of the teams. The Bengals QB Joe Burrow took the hardest hit among them all in his throwing hand, eventually leading to a 34-20 loss for the team.

Burrow was seen struggling considerably on the field as he failed to grip the ball throughout the entire game. Multiple clips and snapshots of him spread the internet like wildfire as his wrist sprain seemed serious. Despite all this, the Ravens’ Flock didn’t shy away from verbally abusing the injured QB, who missed most of the game.

The NFL fans empathized with Burrow, as his swollen hand was very much visible in a now-viral snapshot. His replacement by Jake Browning on the field was thereby accepted with a heavy heart by the fans, citing his difficulty continuing.

However, even as the Baltimore Ravens conquered the game, Joe Burrow’s genuine efforts could not conquer all hearts. This led to a clamor in his name in the stadium, as the game ended in a fifth loss for the Bengals this season.

Joe Burrow Gets Verbally Targeted by the Ravens Flock

In a tweet uploaded by Dov Kleiman, he voiced his concern for the Bengals quarterback, who received much hatred from the opposing side. He noted the sentiment of many who recognized the challenges of Burrow in the field, tweeting,

“#Ravens fans in Baltimore are shouting: “F**k Joe Burrow” – despite the fact Burrow didn’t play most of the game after suffering an injury.”

The NFL world was nowhere near happy with this surfaced clip and didn’t hesitate before calling out the Ravens’ Flock. A fan wrote in the comments, “Disgusting”

Another chimed in, writing, “Typical Baltimore. Straight trash just like their city”

A frustrated fan noted, “I don’t understand the animosity towards Burrow.. people were happy to see him struggling with his calf injury and now this. He’s so unproblematic. What is people’s beef with Joey B?”

This fan wasn’t convinced by the injury, writing, “Good he deserves it for faking his injury”

Joe Burrow has amassed 2,309 yards this season, with 15 touchdowns and a meager six interceptions. His 68% completion rate has made the cut above the rest with his determination. The mediocre record of the team this season needs improvement, even as they struggle with their star QB’s condition. The Baltimore Ravens are 6-3 with their recent win against the Bengals.

Consequently, even with the fifth loss for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, Burrow emerged as a symbol of resilience. The respect and admiration of fans and pundits for Joe Burrow emerged much higher than the disheartening loss.