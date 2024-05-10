“I Got Released“: Antonio Brown Reveals How Tom Brady Helped Him During His ‘Darkest Time’

TAMPA, FL – AUG 18: Antonio Brown (81) of the Buccaneers smiles as he talks with Tom Brady (12) during the Tennessee Titans & Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint training camp on August 18, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 18 Buccaneers & Titans Joint Training Camp Icon357210818032

Antonio Brown has seen his outspokenness often land him in trouble. The peak of his troubles came in 2019 when he was cut off immediately by the Raiders right after getting signed thanks to constant misbehavior in preseason and training camp. He was soon given a lifeline by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick as the Patriots signed him.

Advertisement

Brown during that time was dealing with a sexual misconduct allegation. Despite trusting the WR, he breached the Patriots’ faith as he sent intimidating texts to his accuser just after a game for the Patriots. Upon finding Brown’s text, New England cut him off immediately. In such hard times, or what Brown calls his ‘Darkest Time’, there was only one man with Brown – Tom Brady.

In his latest interview with veteran American journalist Jason Whitlock, Antonio Brown declared Tom Brady as his best teammate for being a pillar during his darkest time. On asked whether he thinks Tom Brady was his best teammate, he said,

“Yeah, I feel like he is. I mean anytime someone could take the approach to see you going through adversity you know, I feel like a friend is someone who was there in your darkest time. I feel like in 2019, when I got released from the Patriots, that was the darkest time you know what I mean because it’s like your career has been taken away from you by ‘he say she say’.”

From legal battles to professional turmoil, nothing was going right for Brown then. People close to him started changing and doubting him from his father to his agent. Brown revealed to Whitlock that during this phase, it was Tom who offered his house to Brown to stay with him for a few days to clear his mind. Brady’s constant support really impressed Brown and made him feel forever grateful to the GOAT.

“So at that time for me and him to make a plan in the midst of all That negativity and really see to the plan you know, I will feel forever grateful for that you know… what he did in that regards you know towards me and really making that plan and making it happen, you know what I mean; that was that was amazing”

Despite his glowing praise for Tom, many would have expected Ben Roethlisberger to have been Brown’s best teammate. But the controversial WR named Tom for a sentimental reason.

Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Picks Tom Brady Over Ben Roethlisberger As His Best Teammate

Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger in the early 2010s were one of the fiercest QB-WR duos in the league. The numbers in their nine seasons together speak for themselves. Hence it was a shock when Brown didn’t name Ben as his favourite teammate. However, the WR had a reason for it. As per Brown, Roethlisberger is the best QB he has played with and not the best teammate.

“I wouldn’t say Ben is one of my best teammates… he’s one of the quarterbacks I had the most fun and was able to have the most success of becoming who I was because of him…I would say as a teammate on the football field.”

Ben ranks below Brady because the latter’s contribution off the field in his darkest time triumphs over the 9-year on-field success he had with Ben. Brown believes that off-field stability translates to on-field success and Brady thus helped him in both the phases.

“Your real teammates are the guys that help you off the field because life off the field is longer than life on the field. I mean you gonna live your life longer off the field and your life off the field usually shaped your life on the field.”

Their friendship luckily had another go on the field as the duo went on to play for the Tampa Bucs down the line. Their partnership was always meant to be, just not at the Patriots. However one might wonder what would have happened with New England had Brown stayed back after Brady’s exit. Would he have been better than Mac Jones and led the Patriots to a better standing today?