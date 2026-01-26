mobile app bar

Seahawks News: Dez Bryant Owes DeMarcus Lawrence a Rolex for Not Believing in Sam Darnold

Reese Patanjo
Published

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dez Bryant

It’s crazy when you think about it. DeMarcus Lawrence reached the Super Bowl immediately after leaving the Dallas Cowboys. Post-departure, former Cowboy Dez Bryant even had a text conversation with Lawrence, where Bryant made his doubts known to D-Law about the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant also offered to buy the defender a Rolex if his new team reached the Big Game.

Well, as we now know, Bryant has to pay up. Not many expected the Seahawks to evolve into what they’ve become this season, so Bryant can hardly be blamed. It has been a perfect amalgamation of players coming into their own and honing their skills in Seattle. Guys like Sam Darnold, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and others have helped lead the franchise to its third-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Regardless, Bryant gave Lawrence his due on social media, posting the text exchange that took place well before the season began. “Lol. Sam [Darnold] gone get sh*t done. He ain’t going to turn the ball over and this defense is going to take the league by storm. Watch bruh,” Lawrence told a doubtful Bryant at the time.

“IDK D lol. I’m not worried about the defense… you guys going to perform.. You guys don’t have any weapons,” Bryant wrote, before sending a follow-up message. “Sam gotta make me a believer.. He don’t have Justin Jefferson no more.”

It’s a pretty funny exchange to look back on. Lawrence was right. Seattle’s defense did take the league by storm, and Darnold’s addition generated plenty of excitement. However, the QB’s playoff loss with the Vikings was concerning.

Fortunately for the team, offensive weapons emerged in Seattle this season, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker, and AJ Barner, helping fuel the Seahawks’ deep postseason run.

Lawrence then asked Bryant, four years removed from the NFL, to sign with Seattle to provide some offensive help. The former wideout naturally declined, saying he was too beat up. D-Law understood before telling Bryant he had been his favorite player growing up. That prompted Bryant to issue his challenge.

“Appreciate you Tank you’ve always been solid on this end… I pray you stay healthy… ball the f*ck out.. You guys make it to the Super Bowl.. I’ll buy you a Rolex for doubting you lol.”

Well, now Dez owes Lawrence a Rollie. The pass rusher lived up to his word, had a Pro Bowl season, and his Seahawks are now going to the Super Bowl. He’s just one year removed from spending 11 seasons with the Cowboys. 

All in all, it shows how almost everyone viewed Seattle before the season began. Nobody expected them to make a run like this to the Big Game. Yet here they are at 14-3, boasting the best defense in the NFL. Sportsbooks are even favoring them by 3.5 points.

Now, Lawrence and the Seahawks prepare to face the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl 49. That game is remembered as one of the greatest endings in NFL history. The Patriots won 28-24, sealing it with Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception. It also marks the last time Seattle reached the Big Game, so there is no doubt they are itching for some redemption.

