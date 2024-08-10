Michael Penix Jr Walking Down the Patrick Mahomes Path in NFL?

Apr 26, 2024; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick quarterback Michael Penix Jr talks to the media at a press conference introducing him at the Falcons training complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The QB competition in Atlanta is arguably the most intriguing in the NFL. Eyebrows were raised when the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the 1st round after signing Kirk Cousins on a massive $180 million deal. However, the Dirty Birds strategy might be similar to what the Chiefs did when they drafted Mahomes.

Ari Mierov and Ben Allen were back with another episode of the NFL Spotlight podcast, delving into the pre-season decisions of different franchises. During the segment, the host shed light on Penix and Cousins’s future in Atlanta.

Mierov discussed Raheem Morris’ decision to start Penix Jr during the pre-season, with Cousins unlikely to get any reps, arguing that despite potential standout performances from Penix, Cousins’ position as QB1 would remain secure, dismissing any fan speculation to the contrary:

“If Michael Penix goes out there and lights it up for the Falcons, that’s fine with them. The reality of this situation is that Cousins is the QB for a minimum of one or two years and Raheem Morris and Fontenot are perfectly fine with that. If he does, it’s going to be Mahomes style.”

The analyst argued that Cousins is the guy for them for a minimum of 2 seasons, expressing confidence in Morris and Fontenot’s decision-making. He drew parallels to Mahomes’s rookie year, where he excelled in preseason friendlies but the Chiefs and Andy Reid stuck with veteran Alex Smith for the regular season.

Mierov asserted that the Falcons HC would likely adopt a similar strategy, to bolster Cousins’s confidence, keeping him assured that the franchise trusts him to lead their offense.

Competition breeds insecurities and often creates fractures within the team. However, it seems like such a problem currently doesn’t exist in Atlanta, as the veteran and the rookie are perfectly content with their respective roles, allowing them to forge a cordial relationship.

No animosity between Cousins and Penix

Cousins was left blindsided when the franchise that signed him for big money this off-season decided to draft a highly valued QB in Penix. Many expected a cold shoulder and a fraught relationship between them from the get-go but things have turned out perfectly.

As per Sports Illustrated, both Cousins ​​and Penix live in the same neighborhood in Suwanee, Georgia, known as the “Falcons neighborhood,” and they even share a dormitory at the Falcons’ headquarters. This proximity has fostered a cordial relationship between them, as they both share the common goal of helping the team succeed.

Penix has acknowledged his role as a backup and is eager to learn from the experienced Cousins, who is regarded as the starter for the upcoming season.

The Falcons find themselves in a unique situation with two capable quarterbacks: Cousins, who is looking to extend his career, and Penix, who is eager for his first opportunity in the NFL. How they choose to tackle this could make or break their season.