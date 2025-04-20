Coach Jason Brown Says Aaron Rodgers “Sounds Like a Kid in the Transfer Portal” Amid Steelers QB Drama

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks with head coach Jeff Ulbrich during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

We’re less than a week from the 2025 NFL Draft, and Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent. The 41-year-old four-time MVP has flirted with many franchises this offseason. Unfortunately, he has never gotten past the talking stage.

That doesn’t mean Rodgers isn’t close to making a commitment, though. He has visited the Pittsburgh Steelers, his biggest suitor, this offseason. He also worked out with D.K. Metcalf, the Steelers’ biggest acquisition, in California. Rodgers spoke glowingly about the Steelers’ leadership structure and Metcalf on The Pat McAfee Show.

Despite these comments, the most newsworthy snippets from Rodgers’ appearance on the program were about the New York Jets. He expressed disappointment over how they handled cutting him. Jason Brown addressed Rodgers’ complaints on The Coach JB Show, and wasn’t exactly empathetic to his cause. If anything, he was callous.

“I don’t want to hear about your off-field personal issues, homie… you sound like a kid in the transfer portal who goes on Twitter when he transfers and says, ‘God’s Plan.’ Miss me with the bullsh*t… You have made more money than any NFL player in the history of the game. Nobody feels sorry for you.” – Jason Brown

Per Over The Cap, Rodgers’ career earnings of $381.7 million top Matthew Stafford’s second-place mark by $17.7 million. He’ll presumably add to his lead whenever he signs with the Steelers. But if he’s to be believed, it may be “if” he joins Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t ruled out retirement

Ahead of his age-42 campaign, Aaron Rodgers has nothing left to accomplish. He has a Super Bowl ring. He ranks seventh in NFL history in passing yards (62,952) and fifth in touchdown passes (503). With six passing scores, he’ll overtake Brett Favre for fourth-most in league history. If there’s anything he desperately wants to do, jumping Favre in that category is probably it.

Is that desire enough to keep him around? Possibly. On the McAfee Show, Rodgers said he’s “open to anything and attached to nothing.” He revealed that he hasn’t made any decisions yet because of personal matters.

“I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention – and have since the beginning of January – away from football. That’s where I have been focusing most of my attention… to make a commitment to a team is a big thing, whether you are a first-year player or 20-year vet.” – Aaron Rodgers

If the Steelers are serious about competing for the Lombardi Trophy in 2025, they really need Rodgers to come to town. The only quarterbacks currently on their roster are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. And unless you’re bullish on Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, there’s won’t be a quarterback prospect at No. 21 overall that can immediately step in as the starter for a team with playoff aspirations.

No, Rodgers’ addition doesn’t guarantee anything for Pittsburgh. If it did, Rodgers would still be a Jet. But the Steelers don’t seem to have any better alternatives at this point. The only thing they can do is hope Rodgers elects to keep the cleats on his feet for one last hurrah.