“I Had the Best Experience in Philly”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Praises Eagles Fans Despite Being Booed by Them

During a Week 3 slate that had a handful of nutty finishes, the one featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams might have been the craziest. The Eagles completed a double-digit comeback that was capped by a blocked field goal returned for a TD.

The 33-26 triumph was a home game for Philly, so many were telling Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, to tread lightly with the Rams gear if she was going to attend the game.

Philly sports fans are known for being the rowdiest in the nation. And oftentimes, they crossover past the rowdy and excited and into the aggressive and profane. But Kelly would not be deterred from supporting her husband in the City of Brotherly Love, with her and her kids decked out in his blue and yellow Rams jersey.

Some significant others would balk at putting their kids in such a “predicament.” Kelly, however, believes it’s important to put ourselves and our children in uncomfortable situations. That said, the environment at this week’s road game was far from uncomfortable.

Stafford revealed that on Sunday, she “had the best experience in Philly. I have no problems there.” She talked about how she did get some smack talk from fans, but that it was surprisingly reasonable and respectful.

“And I honestly have so much respect [for Phillly fans]. Yes, did we get booed? Absolutely, we were wearing the opposing colors, the opposing team,” Kelly started narrating on her podcast, The Morning After.

“When we were walking in, there were boos, there was ‘Stafford sucks!’ And it was only one person who said Stafford sucks, most of them were boos… It’s just fans being fans, and the guy who said ‘Stafford sucks’ didn’t realize I had my kids. And he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry that was really bad, you have children right next to you.’ And I was like, ‘You know what, I appreciate that!’ (Laughs)”

The Staffords and their Rams had jumped out to a big 26-7 lead over the Eagles by the early portion of the second half. Then, the Eagles scored 26 unanswered points to finish and win the game.

But despite that emotional rollercoaster of a matchup, Kelly Stafford didn’t experience any fan interactions that were out of the ordinary.

“But again, no issues. Even when we were winning, I figured they would start talking smack. I will say when Matthew threw the pick on the first drive, we had some people kind of be like, ‘Yeahh!’ Kind of yelling at us about him. But that was it, and it was quick. And then the game turned on them a little bit.”

Stafford also noted that she believes the reason the Philly fans around them were so respectful was because she and her family were also being respectful. They weren’t being obnoxious and cocky when they were up 26-7. Because as she knows, a game can turn on its head at any time.

Despite the tragic way LA lost the game, Kelly Stafford, her parents, and her girls experienced a great day out in Philly. And that was thanks in large part to the Philly faithful, as well as a chance encounter with Philadelphia sports royalty in former Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie.