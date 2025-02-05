“If I See One More Trade S*it…”: Wife Kelly Admits Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Want to Retire in 2025 Amid Cooper Kupp Incident

“This one hurts,” wrote Kelly Stafford on Instagram in response to reports that the Los Angeles Rams are seeking a trade for Cooper Kupp. The timing of the potential move was peculiar. After losing 28-22 to the Eagles in the divisional round, the Rams are rebuilding their offense for the next season. But will the 36-year-old Matthew Stafford get the chance to be a part of this change?

Advertisement

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport addressed the rumors, reporting that Matthew “plans to play next season” and has communicated that to the Rams. And, Matthew’s wife Kelly confirmed the same on The Morning After Media Podcast, saying her husband “would like to play in the 2025 season”. However, she had an honest reaction to the trade speculation surrounding Matthew.

“He’s slinging it around pretty good still, and I don’t know—I feel like, weirdly, he’s in his prime in a lot of different areas, including football. But I swear, if I see one more trade s*it, I’m going to lose my mind. Stop,” Kelly said.

The timing was particular as she revealed it just hours after the Cooper Kupp news. Furthermore, Kelly admitted that the constant rumors are frustrating in nature. “Every headline of any tiny speculation, I get. I get it. And Matthew’s like, just calm down. But you know, a lot has to happen for Matthew to play in 2025. A lot has to get figured out,” she explained, hinting at what her husband’s priorities this year.

But in the NFL, quarterbacks don’t always get what they want. Matthew will turn 37 on February 7, and while he remains a capable starter, the Rams aren’t in a position to build around him for the long term. And, the potential trade of Cooper Kupp signals that the team may be heading for an offensive overhaul.

Despite the uncertainties, Kelly shared that Matthew is feeling good physically after the season. “He felt pretty good because he did not have many injuries and no surgeries,” she revealed. She acknowledged, however, that his season wasn’t completely injury-free. “I looked at just the four cracked ribs and multiple injuries that were small but significant,” Kelly noted. Still, she emphasized why she isn’t overly worried about his health.

“But I think the no surgeries is what—honestly, for all football players—if it’s a surgery-free season or offseason, that means he’s healthy. So, yeah, he would like to play in 2025, and I’m excited. We’ll see if it happens.”

Matthew Stafford has endured a long and physically demanding career, dealing with injuries such as a broken finger, torn rib cartilage, a concussion, and a spinal cord contusion. Despite these setbacks, he has been in the NFL since 2009. This past season, he even cracked four ribs in Week 15 against the 49ers.

Statistically, Matthew put together a solid regular season, throwing for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions with a 64.5 QB rating. In the wild-card round against the Vikings, he delivered an impressive performance, throwing for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and posting a 72.6 QBR to lead a 27-9 victory.

However, against the Eagles in the divisional round, he wasn’t at his usual best. Despite 324 yards and two touchdowns, he was sacked five times, and his 46.5 QBR reflected his struggles in the 28-22 loss, which ended the Rams’ Super Bowl hopes.

As soon as the season ended, speculation about Stafford’s future ramped up—especially considering his age and durability. Now, with the potential Kupp trade, those rumors are only going to intensify. If Stafford does return in 2025—and if the Rams’ front office is on board—the biggest question will be how quickly he can adjust to life without his go-to receiver.