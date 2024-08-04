Matt Damon Jokes Rob Gronkowski Was ‘Upset’ With the Size of His Role in ‘The Instigators’

The larger-than-life NFL legend, Rob Gronkowski, is about to make waves on the silver screen with the upcoming film “The Instigators,” starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. But even a Hollywood cameo might not be big enough for the former Patriots star’s outsized personality. However, the NFL fans are buzzing with excitement over Gronk’s cameo.

In a recent chat with Rich Eisen, Matt Damon spilled the beans on Gronkowski not being entirely thrilled with his screen time.

“We were like, ‘Dude, you only ever had one line. How do you think it’s going to get bigger? You were only there for one night. But I think he’s an impact player, you know. He’s used to having a massive impact. So, he still did.”

Damon revealed that Gronk’s moment in the spotlight comes during an election night scene, where he plays a booster for a corrupt Boston Mayor, portrayed by Ron Pearlman. The cameo was so brief yet “impactful” that Rich Eisen, who had already seen the film, admitted to rewinding just to confirm it was indeed Rob Gronkowski on screen.

The glimpse of Gronkowski’s scene is even present in the movie’s trailer despite it being a fleeting appearance.

Moreover, Casey Affleck had also earlier hinted at Gronk’s dissatisfaction, adding a little clarity to this Hollywood hullabaloo.

Casey calls it “gossip”

During an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall event, Casey Affleck set the record straight on Gronk’s alleged disappointment with his role in “The Instigators.”

When Andy Cohen asked about a potential misunderstanding regarding Gronkowski’s part, Affleck was quick to dispel the rumors. He labeled it as “gossip that may have gotten out of hand,” confirming that Gronk’s scene ran in its entirety as planned.

“He only had one scene. I don’t know how he could have been in it [more]. It could have been a longer scene, I guess. All that says to me is that he had a really good time and that he liked the movie and he wished he was in it more.”

The movie’s trailer also offers a tantalizing glimpse of Gronkowski in action. In a chaotic rally scene, he can be heard passionately shouting, “Let’s go!” – a phrase familiar to NFL fans, now transposed to the world of political rallies and botched robberies.

While this may be Gronkowski’s first foray into acting, his apparent enjoyment of the experience hints at potential future roles. Hollywood might just have found its next action star – or at least its most enthusiastic cameo king.