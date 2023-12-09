“I am Risking Dooming Myself”: Skip Bayless Boldly Calls Out Eagles’ Overrated Defense While Guaranteeing Cowboys Win on Sunday

Skip Bayless, certified Cowboys fanboy, called the Philadelphia Eagles defense ‘widely overrated.’ He said something closely relevant to the Eagles and their defense and shed light on how he feels the Dallas Cowboys have turned Jerry World into their den, where they have registered several wins.

Bayless, not one to hold back, went on record to challenge the prevailing perception of the Eagles’ defense. “The Eagles defense is being widely overrated, and I don’t understand it…I am risking dooming myself by calling out the Eagles defense,” Bayless expressed with confidence, while backing it up with last season’s stats.

He further emphasized his point by recalling a recent game where the Dallas Cowboys scored 40 points against the Eagles’ defense, which, according to him, has largely remained unchanged since then. His bold statement didn’t stop there.

Bayless also highlighted the transformation of the Jerry World Stadium into a stronghold for the Cowboys. He reflected on how the stadium, once a hub for losses, is now a symbol of the Cowboys’ home-field advantage.

“Jerry World didn’t really belong to my Cowboys. Rival teams used to come into Jerry World like it was their stage,” he said, marking a stark contrast to the current scenario where the Cowboys have established dominance with 14 consecutive home wins.

Skip Bayless Bets on The Dallas Cowboys (Again)

Despite a previous loss to the Eagles earlier in the season, Bayless is unwavering in his belief that the Cowboys were and remain the superior team. Addressing the concerns of a fan named Milan, Bayless dismissed the notion of entertaining a hypothetical defeat at Jerry World.

“Milan, forgive me, man, but I refuse to deal with that hypothetical question. We are not going to lose Sunday night at Jerry World,” he confidently stated. This steadfast belief comes amid widespread speculation and the common adage of “any given Sunday” in NFL matchups. Bayless’s confidence in the Cowboys isn’t without basis.

He pointed to a specific instance from their last encounter with the Eagles, highlighting the performance disparity between the quarterbacks. “In the fourth quarter alone, Dak Prescott threw for 163 yards compared to Jalen Hurts’ mere three yards,” he noted, using this statistic to bolster his argument that the Cowboys were the better team, despite the scoreboard’s final verdict.

However, Bayless didn’t shy away from acknowledging the team’s missteps in that game. He humorously referenced Dak Prescott stepping out of bounds and a rookie tight end’s near-miss touchdown. These moments, according to Bayless, were crucial yet fixable errors, not indicators of the team’s overall capability. Let’s not forget that Skip had similar hypotheses before the last game when the Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-23 in Lincoln Field, where Bayless was sure Dak Prescott couldn’t be beaten.