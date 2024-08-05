“I Have a Leg Up on Everybody This Year”: Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a torn ligament while facing the Baltimore Ravens on November 16 last year, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. This injury to his right hand put the team in a tough spot, with backup QB Jake Browning managing a 4-3 record but failing to make the playoffs. Nine months later, Burrow seems to be more determined than ever for a strong comeback.

Advertisement

In an interview on the Up and Adams podcast, Burrow finally opened up about the struggles and personal growth he went through after his injury. First, he talked about how emotionally challenging it was to watch his fellow teammates from the sidelines and completely miss out on playing games.

In spite of these difficulties, Burrow found a silver lining. The injury apparently allowed him to kick-start his offseason training earlier than usual, which gave him an advantage in physical conditioning. Moreover, unlike a weakening injury that would have hindered his progress, he was able to begin working out promptly, granting him an extra 10 to 12 weeks of preparation. He said:

“I wasn’t incapacitated for 6 to 8 weeks. I was able to get back to working out pretty quickly. So, I think I have a leg up on everybody this year. I had 10 to 12 extra weeks of offseason, which has paid off physically.”

Although dealing with the strain of being injured and away from the field was tough, Burrow mentioned how that challenging period sparked his determination to get physically fitter.

That said, Burrow even credited his relationship with coach Taylor for his optimism and a revitalized focus ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Burrow is ready to shine with Coach Taylor’s support

As the conversation progressed, host Kay Adams asked Burrow how he would thank Coach Taylor if he won the Super Bowl and was giving a speech at the podium.

In response, the QB particularly mentioned how Taylor trusts his quarterbacks to lead the offense from the beginning, which gave him a sense of independence and confidence in making decisions on the field. Burrow said:

“I mean, I couldn’t have asked for a better coach coming into this league. He really empowers the quarterback to make the offense his own. I felt comfortable doing that from day one.”

Moreover, Burrow said that Taylor, who has won five postseason games with the team, never criticizes his players and rather gives constructive feedback. Such a supportive coach is advantageous for QBs and players alike who are trying to make their place in the league.

Burrow also complimented Taylor’s spirit—something that aligns with his own drive and pushes the Bengals to perform with full energy.