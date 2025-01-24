“I Have at Least Four New Grey Hairs”: Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Admits Eagles Divisional Win “Shaved Years Off” Her Life

The pulsating divisional-round matchup between the Eagles and the Rams came down to a single play in the last 75 seconds of the match. There was dead silence in snow-laden Lincoln Field as the away team looked to create an upset as Stafford stood tall on the Birds’ 20-yard line.

Jalen Carter delivered a game-changing sack on Stafford, pushing him back 10 yards and leaving the Rams to convert 4th&11. As Philly fans held their breath, Kylie Kelce described what she felt during that stressful moment.

“Not gonna lie. That Eagles game shaved years off of my life. I have at least four new grey hairs. At least.”

It would have been epic to see Kylie’s reaction to the Eagles’ win and how the game unfolded last Sunday. But, true to her superstitions, she didn’t film herself. Kylie has previously shared that on game days, her entire world comes to a standstill. She avoids social media entirely, refrains from posting, and focuses solely on sending positive energy to her beloved Birds.

While Kylie didn’t document her own reactions or browse social media during the game, she later used clips of Eagles fans from social media to capture what she felt at the moment. One clip, in particular, resonated with her—a fan pacing in her living room, swearing, flipping off the TV, and shedding tears as she watched the game.

Because of raw and unfiltered emotions, Kylie admired the authenticity of the reaction, saying it perfectly reflected the passion and love of Eagles fans everywhere. As a long-time Philly fan and wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce, she even gave some tips to spouses of die-hard sports fans.

Kylie’s tips on how to be a good sports spouse

Kylie’s first piece of advice for spouses of die-hard Eagles fans is simple: acceptance. She urged them to understand that their partner’s unwavering commitment to the team isn’t something that can—or should—be changed. Before, during, and even after the game, according to the field hockey coach, it’s important to give them space and allow them to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

“Tip one- accept the fact that the team will dominate your partner’s thoughts for a while. This applies to pre-game and post-game.”

Her next tip was about agreement and unconditional support. She advised against questioning their partner’s superstitions, no matter how irrational they may seem—whether it’s touching wood, eating the same meal, wearing an unwashed jersey, or even switching seats mid-game.

” Tip 2- Don’t question our superstitions. We know we’re being irrational but whatever gets us that W, that’s what we’re doing. You just need to be supportive.”

Finally, Kylie highlights the importance of creating a safe space for your partner to grieve after a tough loss.

” Number three- If the team loses, give your partner time to grieve a.k.a the cry-out method. We need time. Make sure you are prepared to give us that space and if you prepare for it and don’t need it, even better.”

Kylie has the pleasure of being married to an athlete who used to play for her favorite team so she knows what she’s talking about. But if Jason still needs some tips for the NFC Championship day to be the best possible husband he can be to her, this list will surely help him out.