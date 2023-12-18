“I Just F*cking Can’t, Man”: Internet Sleuths Lip-Read Frustrated Patrick Mahomes After Pass to Kadarius Toney Turns Into an Interception

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been displaying a less formidable performance in their recent games, lacking the earlier dominance. Mahomes, still reeling from his offensive offside penalty against the Bills, witnessed another costly mistake by Kadarius Toney in the 27-17 win over the Patriots, causing visible frustration.

In the fourth quarter, with 9:20 remaining and the Chiefs leading by 27–10, Mahomes aimed for a short pass to Toney, but the wide receiver failed to secure it. The play resulted in an interception by Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Mahomes was then seen fueled with frustration, evident in his animated sideline expressions, providing fodder for the internet sleuths.

New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris charged for an 18-yard touchdown on the ensuing play, narrowing Kansas City’s lead to ten points. After Toney’s blunder, cameras turned towards a visibly upset and annoyed Mahomes on the sidelines.

KC fan page Brad Henson Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) with a clip of Mahomes’ outrage, attempting to lip-read what the latter had said. He feels that the star QB had exclaimed, “I just fu**ing can’t, man. God, da*n it!”

After last week’s loss to the Bills, Mahomes was visibly emotional when officials called an offensive offside on Toney, negating a game-winning touchdown.

Despite the Chiefs‘ victory against the Patriots, their receiver issues persist, with Kansas City leading in dropped passes this season. This includes five by Kadarius Toney alone. While Sunday’s drop didn’t impact the win, this concerning trend could pose challenges in the postseason for the defending champions.

Fans Demand Change as Patrick Mahomes’ Frustration Grows

The Chiefs’ season has been marked by more and more mistakes, and Toney’s blunders have become increasingly noticeable. While Kansas City eyes another playoff run, Mahomes and Chiefs fans are growing frustrated with Toney’s glaring mistakes.

“Mahomes is fed up with Toney and I don’t blame him,” remarked ESPN host Shannon Sharpe. Another fan empathized, stating, “I know he misses the he***ll outta Tyreek Hill.” A third expressed concern about the diminishing trust between Toney and Mahomes. Meanwhile, another fan pointed out Mahomes’ patience wearing thin, urging the Chiefs to address their playmaker shortage in the upcoming offseason.

Toney’s 2023 performance has been more than disappointing, and it feels like he hinders Patrick Mahomes’ side from scoring. Moreover, after his latest blunder, it’s reasonable to consider benching him, as the fans have started raising questions about Andy Reid’s decision.

It’ll definitely boost their playoff prospects if the Chiefs can improve the receiving corps. On the other hand, Kansas City’s defensive side of the ball can shine this year with a talented young secondary, healthy linebackers, and a robust pass rush.