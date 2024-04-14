mobile app bar

Soon After Cheering for Lionel Messi, Patrick Mahomes Champions Max Holloway’s ‘Crazy’ UFC 300 Showdown

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Feb 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks at the Super Bowl LVIII Winning Head Coach and Most Valuable Player Press Conference at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes displayed his passion for UFC and soccer with indistinguishable excitement on the same day. The three-time Super Bowl winner greeted Soccer GOAT Lionel Messi with a warm embrace at Arrowhead, much to the delight of the fans. The special moment occurred when he attended the MLS clash between Sporting KC and Inter Miami alongside his wife Brittany.

Messi’s team won the thriller 3-2, with Luis Suárez scoring the winner in the 71st minute. Later in the day, PM15 joined UFC 300 fans on X as the NFL QB cheerfully reacted to Max Holloway’s thrilling win over Justin Gaethje in Las Vegas. “That was crazy,” Mahomes tweeted, seconds after Holloway’s Saturday Night victory. 

 

It was indeed a nail-biter. The new BMF champion prevailed in a fifth-round knockout at the UFC 300, impressing several NFL stars including retired Robert Griffin III. However, Patrick Mahomes stood out with his three-word tweet, as his words captured the sentiment of the fans who witnessed the thrilling finish.

Notably, sports-loving fans found an NFL connection to Holloway’s last-second win. They compared it with the Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills in OT in a wild-card playoff game in 2022. In that high-scoring clash, the Chiefs prevailed over the Bills 42-36, in what turned out to be one of the best games of the year, which is still rewatched by several football fans in the USA.  

Max Holloway Reacts After ‘Crazy’ Win 

Following the last-second twist in his favor, the 32-year-old champion Holloway appeared visibly excited as he revealed his next priority. The MMA champ revealed his new goal is to win his featherweight title. He also added what he expects from the UFC to achieve his mission. 

“I really want my undisputed (featherweight) title back. Then, maybe, we can come back up. But I mean, if (UFC matchmakers) give you a (lightweight) title shot right after this one, what do you say?,” he said with confidence after the win. 

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes had already hopped on the Masters’ Golf bandwagon with an endorsement tweet for Ludvig Åberg. The three-time Super Bowl winner tweeted on X, “Big day tomorrow! Let’s go get it!,” adding more to the joy of the golf supporters in Kansas City. Mahomes cheered for Åberg as he belongs to Texas Tech University. Before resuming his three-peat mission, Mahomes is out and about making the most of his offseason by engaging in other sporting events.  

