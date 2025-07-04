Drafted Too Low, Shedeur Sanders Gets Crucial Advice From Spencer Rattler: “Everybody Can’t Go in the First or Second Round”

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For better or worse, Shedeur Sanders’ unprecedented slide in the 2025 NFL Draft is set to follow him for the rest of his. However, it’s important to keep in mind that everything is about perspective.

The 144th overall spot in the draft is still better than the 150th overall spot, which is where the New Orleans Saints took Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft. While speaking with the titled host of The Rich Eisen Show, the Saints sophomore signal caller offered some words of encouragement to Sanders.

Simply put, it’s not about where you start, it’s about where you finish.

“It’s a blessing to go wherever you get picked… [Shedeur] is a talented quarterback, as we all know. He’s going to have his own path, everybody has their own path. Everybody can’t go in the first or second round. Take it step by step, take it day by day. I know he’ll be great. He’s got a level head and knows what to do, obviously. It runs in the family. I know he’s going to work hard and be a great player.”

While the post-draft process is ultimately the same for everyone, Rattler did admit that there are some inherent frustrations that come with being a late draft pick. When directly asked about whether or not he has a chip on his shoulder, the South Carolina product didn’t shy away from the idea.

In fact, he even went as far as to hint at their being one on the shoulder of Sanders as well.

“You could say so, yea. You want to go out there and prove yourself every single week. Not just for me, I think that everybody has some sort of chip on their shoulder. Dropping that far in the draft, it gives you a little chip, but that’s good for you.”

Nevertheless, both Sanders and Rattler now find themselves in the same situation as a pair of fifth-round draft picks who are fighting for their right to be a starter this offseason. And while the Cleveland Browns’ QB competition is fielding way more coverage, the former Colorado Buffalo is still managing to thrive under the added pressure.

The second-generation athlete has admitted to having his fair share of “misses” throughout the early days of camp, but he’s still managed to outdo the rest of Cleveland’s roster. Throughout the team’s minicamps and initial OTAs, Sanders reportedly featured both the highest completion percentage and touchdown total of any Browns QB.

Here are the QB totals from the 5 Browns open media practices (OTAs and minicamp) this spring. Who do you think should be the Browns QB1? pic.twitter.com/daBfqHvn58 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 12, 2025

He’s yet to convince the upper brass in Cleveland, but Sanders’ initial numbers suggest that he’ll be taking snaps under center on Sunday afternoons sooner rather than later. Both the fans and the media are on his side, meaning that the Browns will likely face an increasing amount of pressure to put him once things inevitably start to sour.