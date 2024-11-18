“I Just Got Hit”: Patrick Mahomes on His 2 Interceptions After Chiefs’ First Loss of The Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It took 11 weeks, but it finally happened. The Chiefs are no longer undefeated this season, with the Buffalo Bills inflicting on them their first loss in 338 days going all the way to Christmas of last year. They weren’t at the top of their game, both offensively and defensively, including Patrick Mahomes, who threw two interceptions in the game for a third time this season.

During the post-game press conference, a reporter asked the two-time MVP about the picks he threw. Mahomes stated that the first one came because he received a blow when he tried to pick the open receiver downfield. This made him over-throw the ball, and you can’t do that against a team like Buffalo.

” I saw a guy wide open. Just got hit and threw three feet over his head. Can’t do that.”

While it would’ve been nice for the Chiefs to have an undefeated season, Mahomes wasn’t sweating the break in the streak much. Talking about the loss, he said

“You can use it as a fuel. Like I said it’s a good football team. But we feel like we can play better. So we get back to work and try to use it as a spark. The undefeated thing was cool but that’s not our ultimate goal. We’ll keep building towards that.”

The defending champions came close to winning when they were trailing by only 2 points with four minutes still in the game. But Josh Allen had other ideas. With the Bills needing to convert a short yardage on 4th down, they decided to go for it knowing giving Mahomes the ball back would be dangerous.

The Chiefs’ defense committed a mistake. Anticipating a pass play, they backed off, allowing Allen to tuck the ball in and make a run for it. Unsurprisingly, he took it all the way to the house for a TD, extending the lead to 9 points.

Mahomes acknowledged the brilliance of the play, admitting, “That’s just a great player making something out of nothing.” He described it as a “great football play” and praised Allen for stepping up in the clutch moment.

Mahomes finished the game with a modest 196 passing yards but threw three touchdown passes with an impressive 69.7% completion rate.

However, with the game on the line, he couldn’t deliver his signature heroics. Instead, he threw his second interception of the game while trying to connect with Kelce for a crucial gain. This takes his interception tally to 11 for the season.