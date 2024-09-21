Inside Joe Burrow’s Luxurious $7.5 Million Cincinnati Home, Custom-Built For Enhanced Privacy

Joe Burrow has been rolling in dough ever since he signed the massive 5-year $275 million deal last off-season, making him one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL. Signing a five-year deal further cemented his roots in Cincinnati, making it a perfect time for him to drop a bag on a new, custom-built home in the area, costing him a jaw-dropping $7.5 million.

Let’s see what $7.5 million gets you in Cincy. As reported by Urban Splatter, Joe Shisety’s new 7,370 square feet home is located in a private neighborhood near Coldstream Country Club and comes with four bedrooms and four baths.

Customized by the QB himself, it offers a serene and picturesque view of the Ohio River.

It sits right in the middle of lush green fields, and a lot of trees and comes with a pond. There is also ample space for a pool which Burrow plans to use to construct a pool house to further his privacy.

Burrow previously lived in a two-story house in the Tony Columbia-Tusculum neighborhood near Paycor Stadium which he purchased for $835,000 in 2020.

Living in Southern Ohio also allows him to spend time with his new neighbors, which include both a current and a former teammate.

Burrow’s new neighbors

His new house near Coldstream Country Club in Cincinnati brought him closer to his former teammate and friend Joe Mixon. The former Bengals rusher lived in the area before his move to Houston. However, he can still enjoy the company of his offensive Lineman Orlando Brown Jr who also lives in the same neighbourhood.

In addition to spending $7.5 million on his new home, Burrow has invested in the Columbus Fury, a new professional volleyball team, and purchased a 104-acre farm in northern Iowa specializing in corn and soy production.

His net worth has skyrocketed to an impressive $50 million, marking a remarkable journey from his humble beginnings in the impoverished Athens County region of Southeast Ohio.

Since returning from injury, he and the Bengals are 0-2 for the season, losing to the Patriots and the Chiefs. They take on the Commanders on the 23rd of September on Monday Night Football.