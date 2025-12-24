Bills Guard O’Cyrus Torrence Reveals Getting “Locked In” After Seeing Josh Allen Throw Up Before Games

It has become common knowledge among NFL fans that Josh Allen has a tradition of throwing up before games. If you didn’t know, now you do. Allen has no clear explanation for it, though. He simply has a weird feeling of needing to get something out of his stomach before taking the first snap.

Allen has been doing this for years too. Sometimes it happens before kickoff, sometimes at halftime, and sometimes even on the sidelines. What never changes, though, is the reaction of his rookie teammates when they see it for the first time.

One of Allen’s teammates, O’Cyrus Torrence, recently spoke about being taken aback after witnessing his quarterback’s unusual gameday routine.

“I’m going to the bathroom just to get myself ready, and I see Josh [Allen] throwing up in the trash can. I’m like, ‘What the hell? What’s going on here?’” Torrence shared on the Fitz & Whit Podcast (timestamp: 1:03:40).

The third-year guard learned something from this, as he claims that Allen’s routine has only helped him lock in more before games.

“I’m like, man, this is serious. He’s throwing up, like, am I ready? Just to myself, thinking like even he’s nervous, and he’s been at this level before playing. It kind of helped me lock in more. Everybody’s got their own routine,” he explained.

Seeing a teammate who was so important also being nervous before taking the field must have rattled him to his core. However, he eventually found solace in the fact that he and Allen could go into battle nervously together, almost like brothers in arms.

One of Allen’s recent regurgitations went temporarily viral after it occurred on the sidelines during the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots game. Many fans expressed concern upon seeing the QB hunched over. Allen later said he is surprised the cameras do not catch him doing it during every game.

All in all, this serves as a reminder that every athlete has a pregame tradition, and some are very unusual. Torrence likes to wash his hands repeatedly in the bathroom sink before taking the field. Allen, meanwhile, prefers to throw up in a trash bin. There is no rhyme or reason to it. Athletes are simply superstitious and reluctant to deviate from what works.