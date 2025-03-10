“Aaron Rodgers in Shambles”: Davante Adams’ $46M Deal Isn’t Great News for the Aging QB and Cooper Kupp, Say NFL Fans

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The sun has officially set on the Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers duo in New York. Just days prior to the official start of the NFL free agency period, Davante Adams has landed a $46 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Which, fans say, is going to be for Adams’ former teammate Aaron Rodgers.

The reunion of the two former Green Bay Packers didn’t work out as planned for the Jets, with New York managing only a 5-12 regular season record. This led to the Jets parting ways with both. Maybe because of this, or maybe because they had played together so much, the duo remained tied to each other through various free agency rumors and reports.

Despite starting in just 11 games throughout the 2024 regular season, Adams still managed to contribute 854 receiving yards to Rodgers’ passing totals. Averaging 12.7 yards per reception, his best since 2022, the 32-year-old receiver has more than likely played his final snap with Rodgers, effectively leaving both Rodgers out in the rain.

With the Rams deal, it’s now clear that the final years of Adams’ career will be anchored by the cool demeanor of Matthew Stafford.

Fans wasted no time in reacting to the Rams’ signing. Many suggested that the loss of Adams will be calamitous for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers in shambles — Thechek182 (@thechek182) March 9, 2025

Now separated from his longtime pass catcher, the speculations surrounding Rodgers’ next destination have only intensified.

Oh damn! Where’s Mr. Rogers going now? — EmotionalSixerFan 🔥😭 (@HarrisMooreMM) March 9, 2025

Rodgers isn’t the only one impacted by the Adams signing. The Rams’ former WR1, Cooper Kupp, is likely to feel the chill too. While Kupp isn’t likely to take a “Why him? Why not me?” approach to the situation, the former Ram should certainly be prepared to see a decrease in both targets and output regardless of who he signs with this offseason.

Having lost the target share that came with a McVay-Stafford fueled offense, Kupp will simply be hoping to avoid sustaining any more injuries.

At 31 years of age, the sure-handed WR now finds himself looking for a job for the first time since 2016. And if fan reactions are anything to go by, he shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a new home.

So Cooper Kupp is gone. Cooper Kupp you are a Viking… (i hope) — 👑🐻 (@XKingxGrizzlyX7) March 9, 2025

Considering the timing of the replacement, some fans jokingly pointed out the disparity in athleticism between Kupp and Adams.

Cooper Kupp right now pic.twitter.com/TsxHxV0IMN — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) March 9, 2025

As for Rodgers, he will likely find a home in the coming months as there are still plenty of QB-needy teams throughout the league. However, the veteran signal caller will have to be on his best behavior until the paperwork is signed.

Unfortunately for him, a good number of the teams who could use a quarterback are also in position for early draft picks, effectively giving them leverage in negotiations. Therefore, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any of the free agency demands that we have seen in the past from him.