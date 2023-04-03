“I Knew I Wanted Her”: Shannon Sharpe Makes a Damning Revelation About How He ‘Tactically Pursued’ a Married Woman

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is a mystery man when it comes to his personal life. He never likes to discuss it in the public domain. However, not long ago, Sharpe made a damning revelation on National TV, saying that he paid for a woman’s divorce only to pursue her later.

The legacy of Shannon Sharpe in the NFL arena is undiminished. Even after so many years, the veteran continues to make headlines with his witty remarks and blunt responses on various issues around the football fraternity. While he is usually known for debating with his Co-host Skip Bayless, the 54-year-old went a step ahead with his latest confession.

Shannon Sharpe once helped a married woman in finalizing her divorce

It was indeed one of the most shocking stories that Sharpe has shared on the media platform. He recently recalled the incident stating that he liked a woman badly and wanted to have a relationship. For that, he even paid for her divorce.

The ex-husband of the lady in question asked her for more money to sign the divorce papers, and Sharpe allegedly handled the situation by paying from his own pocket. “I was once dating this chick Skip, and she was married when she was getting a divorce,” the former TE said on the show.

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe says he wanted a woman so bad he paid for her divorce because he felt she was the one. “I told her and her husband why you arguing over this little bit of money” pic.twitter.com/LL3iJLVnk6 — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) April 1, 2023

“I knew I wanted her. I said, You know what? I’ll pay for the divorce because I believed she was the one. That’s what I did, I said, Why are you arguing about this? He wouldn’t sign the paper.”

“I say Why are you arguing about this little bit of money? I gave him the money and filed the divorce. I did that!“ he added. Well damn! That’s a heck of a story. Instantly it circulated like wildfire on social media, attracting numerous reactions from the fans.

What is Shannon Sharpe’s relationship status?

It’s quite complicated to comment at this point on Shannon Sharpe’s relationship status because the veteran had never openly spoken about his marital or love life. However, according to a few previous reports, the eight-time Pro Bowler was engaged in a romantic relationship with a Fulton County public school teacher, Katy Kellner. The duo met each other in a gym and started dating for a couple of years.

Per multiple reports, Katy runs a gym and works as a fitness trainer. Sharpe got engaged to her in 2016 but parted ways after she allegedly cheated on him. Since then, the renowned NFL analyst is reportedly single and is busy venturing into the world of sports Journalism.