Baker Mayfield Eyes $500,000 Playoff Bonus as Falcons Face $180M Dilemma With Kirk Cousins

Baker Mayfield’s NFL career hasn’t always been smooth, but his time in Tampa has unquestionably been the high point. His breakout 2024 season, 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, 71.4% completions, and his first Pro Bowl earned him far more than recognition. It earned him a payday.

And now, entering Week 15, Mayfield is staring at even more money. A $500,000 playoff bonus that activates if the Buccaneers clinch the postseason.

Tampa’s path to the playoffs runs straight through Thursday night’s showdown with Atlanta. A win over the Falcons won’t guarantee the Bucs a spot, but it’s one of the key games required for them to secure the berth, and for Mayfield to cash in on his incentive structure.

With the Bucs fighting to stay atop the NFC South, beating Atlanta is functionally a step toward locking in both the team’s playoff future and Mayfield’s bonus money.

Mayfield signed a three-year, $100,000,000 extension in March 2024 with a $28.875M signing bonus, $50M guaranteed, $33.33M per year, and $5M annually in incentives. And a structure that is essentially a two-year, $60M deal with an out before the $40M 2026 season

His 2025 financial breakdown is loaded with a $2M base salary, $10M roster bonus, $31M restructure bonus, $3,780 workout bonus. If he continues performing at his current level, he positions himself not just for the 2026 salary but for the full max value of $115M. But that starts with Tampa getting in the playoffs, and that starts with beating Atlanta.