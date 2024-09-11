“They Doing What They Supposed to Do”: Shedeur Sanders Reacts to Nebraska Playing ‘Perfect Timing’ After Beating CU

Colorado fans took offense last week after visuals emerged of rivals Nebraska celebrating their win over the Buffaloes with Shedeur Sanders’ song, ‘Perfect Timing.’ However, while fans saw this act as mocking their star player, Shedeur himself has no issues with it.

In the latest episode of “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders,” the QB addressed the rumors about him being upset with Nebraska’s alleged act of mocking him. Instead, the Buffs superstar clarified that he was okay with it, given Nebraska won the game fair and square.

Thus, Sanders argued that they earned the right to celebrate with the song:

“I feel like they doing what they supposed to do… like bro, let them talk bro… they winning, they supposed to be able to do that.”

On the topic of fans feeling offended about it, Shedeur reminded everyone that Nebraska is currently unbeaten. Not only did they thrash UTEP 40-7, but they also convincingly outperformed Colorado with an 18-point lead. For Sanders, the Cornhuskers’ position makes them deserving of such celebrations.

“There’s no reason to even get mad over that type of stuff. They basically are able to do that because of the position that they’re in. They winning the games to let them do that, like it’s nothing wrong with that.”

Unsurprisingly, Shedeur’s elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., had a similar reaction to Nebraska’s act of “mockery.”

Deion Jr. echoes the same sentiment as Shedeur

While it’s understandable why Buffs fans are upset, it’s worth considering whether they wouldn’t have done the same if they had won the matchup. Deion Jr. echoed this sentiment on social media with an Instagram post. The founder of ‘Well Off Media’ shared a brief clip of the Nebraska locker room grooving to the song and wrote:

“Y’all deserve it. Turn up Nebraska. We would do the exact same thing to y’all.”

Arguably, if Shedeur and Deion Jr. had cried foul, it would have seemed hypocritical, as it would imply they can’t handle what they dish out.

On the flip side, this situation actually benefits Shedeur. While Buffs fans will have “Perfect Timing” on repeat, Nebraska fans are also contributing to Shedeur’s stream count in their act of banter. And the more controversy this generates online, the Spotify algorithm will work its magic to push the song even more. So, could Shedeur be the real winner here? Let us know in the comments.