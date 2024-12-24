“I Might Be Faster Than You”: Project Manager Candidate Stuns Tom Brady During Zip Recruiter Job Interview

Oct 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; FOX commentator Tom Brady stands on the sideline before a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Despite the seven Super Bowls and the title of GOAT under his belt, one area where Tom Brady has lacked in his career is speed. With a 40-yard dash timing of 5.28, he is nowhere near the fastest in the NFL, not even average. Unfortunately, he was once again reminded of his slow pace by a Project Manager Candidate in the most brutal way possible.

Tom’s latest YouTube video featured the GOAT sharing some unseen moments of his life from the year 2024. The New Year is nigh, so it only makes sense. Among those unseen moments was Brady’s collaboration with ZipRecruiter, where he decided to surprise a job interview candidate by acting as the assistant to the hiring officer.

When Brady’s face popped up on the screen, the Project Manager candidate, Kennedy, was visibly taken aback. Brady asked Kennedy to regain composure before proceeding to ask a hilarious question — “Have you ever run a 40? Do you have a 40 time that you’ve run in your life?”

Kennedy, as expected, denied having a 40-yard record [and why would she?]. TB12, at this point, sassily decided to flex his 5.28 40-yard dash time. He also asked the candidate if she could come near his record.

“I was like a 5.28… Are you faster than me or slower than me?” Brady asked.

Unfortunately, this was a statement Brady shouldn’t have made as Kennedy meekly replied that she might be faster than Brady in the 40-yard dash. Moreover, the candidate even proceeded to challenge Tom to a 40-yard dash to prove her claim.

“I might be faster than you. Do you think we should race?” Kennedy answered. The Seven Time Super Bowl winner’s face, by this time, took a somber turn as he sheepishly admitted his defeat. “I was afraid you’d say that,” he reacted.

After the 40-yard dash question, Brady one-upped his bizarre inquiries by asking Kennedy what fruit she would like to be. Kennedy sportingly replied “Kiwi” to which Brady finally admitted that he had taken the interview “off the rails.”

As hilarious as the above two questions were, Brady did start on a serious note asking questions that matter. The two questions were: “Are you a team player?” and “Are you coachable?”.

It was truly hilarious to see the whole interaction between Tom and Kennedy. Seeing the GOAT as an assistant recruiter was something none of us had on our bingo card, but in all honesty, surprises like this have defined 2024 for Tom Brady.