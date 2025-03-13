Travis Hunter Responds to Travis Kelce Saying He Still Needs to “Prove Himself” to Play Both Ways in the NFL

For every college football superstar like Travis Hunter aiming to seamlessly transition to the NFL, countless others have struggled to adapt to the big league. Johnny Manziel, for instance, dominated the SEC but fizzled out in the pros. Florida legend Tim Tebow was the first underclassman to win the Heisman Trophy, but when it came to the NFL, he was nowhere near his CFB level.

When one hears stories of college phenoms struggling to match the intensity of the big league, it’s hard to believe Hunter’s dream of continuing as a two-way player in the NFL. After all, playing at the highest level isn’t just about talent — it’s about endurance, recovering after being chased, taking hits, and lining up against offensive giants.

Yet, on an episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce said he “100%” believes the Colorado star can play both ways in the pros. But first, Hunter needs to prove himself, Kelce noted, as no one has truly played both sides in the big league. Yes, Deion Sanders did it in the ’90s, but not primarily.

“It’s 100% possible. But he’s gonna have to prove that he can do it. Nobody has ever played every single play on both sides. When Deion did it, he was in like nickel, he was in certain packages, but I believe in the NFL, they had to scheme up around him getting too exhausted. They really have to weigh that into the play call (of Hunter) — both offensively and defensively,” said the Chiefs star.

Being the champion Travis Hunter is, he didn’t take Kelce’s comments as a knock. Instead, the two-way star agreed with Kelce and saw his words as a challenge to replicate his success in Boulder as both a lockdown corner and an elite wide receiver.

“He said I have to prove that I can do it—so that’s my main thing. I’m gonna prove that I’m going to do it and I can do it. He’s not telling no lie, I still got to prove it,” Hunter said.

“I just can’t go to the league, and they just go, ‘Oh, here you go, Trav, you can do all this,’ if I don’t go out and show up how I’m supposed to show up. So yes, I’mma prove it. He not telling no lie, he not sugarcoating it, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

As multiple analysts over the past few months have pointed out, the issue with Hunter’s wish to play both ways doesn’t just stop at his abilities. There is also a question about the physical toll. So, curating specific offensive and defensive packages is the way to go around it.

But regardless, there are far too many variables involved to create a platform for Hunter that allows him to seamlessly showcase his two-way skills.

And, while discussions about the Heisman winner’s NFL prospects are still too premature to explore in-depth, that hasn’t stopped the Buffs superstar from already dreaming of making history.

When asked by a fan on the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show about the possibility of being the first player to ever score a pick-six and a touchdown on offense in the same NFL game, the two-way star responded enthusiastically with a yes.

“Yes, I’m definitely excited… if I am the first person, yeah, I’m definitely excited to be able to do that. But like I said, I still got to prove myself. Hopefully, I prove myself and keep dominating like I always have my whole life. I just got to keep being me and keep doing me.”

All said and done, Hunter’s confidence has to be acknowledged. Now, all that’s left is for him to do what he’s always done—step onto the field and prove the doubters wrong.