“I Remember Him Coming Over To the House”: Jerry Rice Breaks Silence On Julian Edelman Taking His Daughter To the Prom and Trying His Super Bowl Rings In His Absence

Julian Edelman, the former New England Patriots wide receiver, isn’t just famous for his impressive plays alongside Tom Brady or his three Super Bowl wins. He is also known for his fun personality, sparking interesting conversations wherever he goes.

During an episode of “The New Heights Podcast,” last year, Julian Edelman surprised everyone in the football world by revealing that he went to prom with Jaqui Rice, daughter of the legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. He also talked about his admiration for Rice, and how meeting Jerry and visiting his amazing mansion was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Additionally, Edelman mentioned how Jerry Rice was rarely home when he visited his daughter, Jaqui. During those times, he would play with Jerry’s Super Bowl footballs and even try on his Super Bowl rings. Describing the experience, Julian Edelman said,

“She took me to her prom. I did wear those Super Bowl rings I used to go into his office all the time, he was never home so I’d be over there playing with his balls, his Super Bowl balls. I saw jerseys, it was crazy. Jerry Rice bro, I was a Bay area kid he was a f***** legend,”

Jerry Rice recently made an appearance on the “All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson” podcast, where the hosts questioned him about Julian Edelman‘s claims of wearing his Super Bowl rings. The legendary wide receiver described Edelman as a funny guy and recalled him being exceptional on the football field. Moreover, Jerry confirmed that he remembered “him coming over to the house” and going to prom with Jaqui. However, how true is the story behind the Super Bowl Rings?

Did Julian Edelman Really Try on Jerry’s Super Bowl Rings?

While Jerry remembers Edelman coming over and spending time with his daughter, he doubts the former Patriots wide receiver could have tried on his Super Bowl rings. He further supported his argument by talking about the security measures he took to protect them, stating,

“But my rings, I have always had my rings locked up. So unless my daughter knew the combination. You known I am gonna leave it as it is. I’m saying because, you know, I’m just that type of guy.”

Rice mentioned he always keeps his three rings locked up, so unless his daughter helped Edelman out, Jerry is not entirely convinced of the former wide receiver’s claims. Regardless of whether Edelman actually tried on Jerry’s rings, it’s clear that he greatly admired the former San Francisco 49ers WR. This admiration even led Edelman to win three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, just like his idol.