Tom Brady Panics After Netflix Announces His Greatest Roast of All Time, Hosted by Kevin Hart

It is hard to imagine a scenario where Tom Brady can’t win hearts. Despite hanging up the cleats in 2023, he is still ruling the spotlight, sometimes with rumors about a comeback and other times with reports about his new ventures. This time, however, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has decided to be the butt of the joke. Quite literally, it seems, as Netflix recently announced that they will soon be roasting Brady in real-time.

The streaming service dropped a bombshell promo on X (formerly Twitter), announcing ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady‘. Rules have already been set, and Brady won’t be spared from the heat. “No Pads, No Mercy, No Brady Rule,” declared Kevin Hart in the voiceover. The highly anticipated show will be streaming on May 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Nevertheless, Tom Brady seems to have already started to panic. And with the potential for a roast of the decade featuring legendary appearances from the NFL world, who could blame him? Reposting Netflix’s promo, the ex-Patriots man quipped, “*Panic setting in*”

Brady’s panic-mode tweet has since become the talk of the town. Fans have started to flock into the comment section, speculating on the topics of the roast. Interestingly, the majority are focusing on the former NFL star’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen, while others talked about his on-field controversies like SpyGate and DeflateGate. Take a look:

Though unsettling, the live show that is set to make history for being the only unrecorded and unedited roast show has fans buzzing with excitement. Moreover, the surprise guest list has added an extra tickle, with fans anticipating guests like Peyton Manning and Julian Edelman. Someone even felt that Patriots faithful Bill Burr would make a great addition as well.

Tom Brady Uses His Gameday Cry to Counter the Roast Call

It’s worth noting that the Netflix promo also had a cameo from comedian Jeff Ross, who has positioned himself as quite the roastmaster for the sports industry. His victims from recent memory include Blake Griffin and Emmitt Smith.

Safe to say, Jeff isn’t pulling any punches on May 5, even declaring in the brief commercial: “We’re coming for you, pretty boy.” But TB12 didn’t seem bothered. “I’m un-roastable,” he said, sporting his game face and gameday slogan with a confident “Let’s Go” counter.

Nevertheless, the confirmed guest list so far includes host Kevin Hart, the focus of the show, Tom Brady, and Jeff Ross. There are a few names that have already started to float in the air, from comedians like Chris Rock and Jon Stewart to David Letterman and Ali Wong. As per Ticketmaster, you can snag a seat at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for $89.50.