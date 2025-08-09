mobile app bar

“I Respect How He Works”: Lane Johnson Shows Support for QB Jalen Hurts Amid Talk of Him Not Being Top-Tier

Samnur Reza
Published

Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts

Lane Johnson (left), Jalen Hurts (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Jalen Hurts hate is unreal, undeserved, and unnecessary. Take former QB Cam Newton, for example, who left the Eagles talisman off his top-10 quarterback list. Are we talking about the same guy who just won the Super Bowl and the SB MVP, Cam?

Thankfully, Hurts’ teammate, Lane Johnson, is more than happy to set the record straight about just how hard-working he really is. Johnson owns two Super Bowl rings, the same number the Eagles have in their entire history, but it was during his four-year run with Hurts that he truly thrived. In his previous eight years with the team, he didn’t see anywhere near that level of success.

With Hurts under center, Johnson has seen the Eagles reach the Super Bowl twice and make two more trips to the Wild Card Round. He’s also earned his second First Team All-Pro nod and all three of his Second Team All-Pro honors in that span. And … the way he talks about Hurts, it’s clear he’s grateful to have a quarterback like him by his side.

When The Pivot‘s Ryan Clark asked Johnson what qualities help Jalen Hurts lead the team the way that he does, the offensive tackle didn’t hesitate,

“His demeanor… The city’s very rambunctious, very passionate, I think you need a guy that’s even-keeled. Emotions don’t ever get high.”

Like many, Johnson wasn’t sure at first if Hurts was simply playing a role when he joined the team, the role of a leader expected from a quarterback. And Hurts did play it well.

But Johnson later realized that’s just who Hurts has always been. He’s all about the work. His celebrations are never over the top … he’s always focused on getting back to work and doing it all over again, something Johnson can’t help but respect.

“We win a Super Bowl, we smile a couple times, but [then] it was back to work. When he first came in, you don’t know if it’s a role he’s playing. But, no, that’s how he’s always been… For me, it allows guys to stay calm in pressure moments, seeing the guy never get rattled.”

“With Jalen, he’s always working. Before practice, he’s got his own routine. And it’s never wavered since he’s been a rookie; it’s only kept developing. And now, as he’s aging, he’s becoming more personable with the guys on the team. He’s always [had] the same demeanor [been] the same leader from day one. Just more evolved over the past couple of years… I respect how he works.”

Pundits like Cam often forget how far Hurts has come. He was the fifth QB picked in the 2020 NFL Draft, yet he has as many playoff wins (six) as the four quarterbacks taken ahead of him combined. And those aren’t small names either. We’re talking Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love.

Hurts also remains the only QB to win a Super Bowl from that draft class.

It’s wild how much criticism Hurts still gets, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His focus is on adding another ring to his collection … Let them keep talking.

