Bill Belichick Absolutely Kills It With Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero ‘A*s Joke’; “God Damnnn”

Nidhi
Published

Nobody held their punches at the Roast of Tom Brady, the undisputed GOAT of football. From Kevin Hart’s Gisele joke to Nicki Glaser putting him on blast for the whole crypto debacle, no one was interested in going easy on the former quarterback. And as he did their entire career together, Bill Belichick also let TB12 have it. This time, very publically.

Addressing all the chatter around the iconic QB-Coach duo “butting heads a lot,” Belichick went straight for the jugular as he said,

“Actually, it was very hard to butt heads with Tom, because he was so far up Alex Guerreros’s a*s.”

Alex Guerrero is Brady’s former business partner and someone whom Brady referred to as his “body trainer.” Guerrero was by Brady’s side for much of his football career and even launched the brand TB-12 once he retired. Fans were equally tickled by this side of Belichick as he landed punches after punches:

According to Patriots lore, things also began to sour beyond redemption between Brady and Belichick when Guerrero entered the picture. As per ESPN reports, Guerrero had a presence within the Patriots building despite not being employed by the franchise. He worked closely with Brady, and Brady even got his other teammates to work with Guerrero allegedly.

However, Belichick sought to minimize Guerrero’s presence in 2017 as he deemed him a problematic presence, which apparently became a contributing factor to his fraying relationship with Brady. Belichick seems to have taken this head-on in the roast of his former pupil, delivering not only a great joke but also insight for all the fans looking for an explanation. Or maybe he’s just toying with us, playing into fans’s narratives. Who can ever tell with the stoic coach of New England?

