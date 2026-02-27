mobile app bar

High School Football Recruits Are Now Using AI To Create Highlights For College Coaches

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Curt Cignetti, AI

AI has its pros, but now the cons have crept into the football world. Most notably, high school football players are using it to their advantage. As a recent viral video detailed, high school athletes are using AI to make their highlight reels look better before they send them off to college coaches. 

It’s not a perfect tool. Player jersey numbers appear manipulated and sometimes change mid-video. Some players’ sizes also appear to be growing at various times in some clips. Not to mention, the plays are highly manipulated and don’t even seem real at times. 

For example, take note of the play that starts at 24 seconds in the clip above. The QB lines up in shotgun formation, takes the snap, and drops back. Then, as he goes to run, the ball magically shifts to the running back’s hands two yards ahead of him. Then, as the RB is about to be tackled, the ball once again magically shifts back to the QB’s hands. 

It’s little plays like this that college football coaches are identifying. This means that for the time being, this shouldn’t be too big of an issue. But as AI continues to develop and has more resources poured into it, it might eventually become too difficult to tell the difference between real and fake. 

Of course, this has been a topic of debate ever since the invention of AI. Art, ideas, problem-solving, and film have all been heavily affected by AI’s ability to create or come up with anything in mere seconds. It’s just scary to finally see it being implemented and to see others use it to their advantage. 

But as the years pass, AI has transitioned from less of an idea to more of an inevitability. Every major company is trying to get in on the action, spending large amounts to create its own AI tool. Times are indeed changing. 

Because of this, college coaches might be greatly affected by fake AI highlight tapes in the future as they continue to develop the software. But if a player ever does slip through the cracks and makes it to a Division 1 school using this system, it wouldn’t take long to tell that they aren’t fit for that level. It would be more embarrassing for the young athlete, and they would become a massive story. 

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these