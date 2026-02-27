High School Football Recruits Are Now Using AI To Create Highlights For College Coaches

AI has its pros, but now the cons have crept into the football world. Most notably, high school football players are using it to their advantage. As a recent viral video detailed, high school athletes are using AI to make their highlight reels look better before they send them off to college coaches.

It’s not a perfect tool. Player jersey numbers appear manipulated and sometimes change mid-video. Some players’ sizes also appear to be growing at various times in some clips. Not to mention, the plays are highly manipulated and don’t even seem real at times.

Insane: High school football players are using AI to make their highlight reels look better before they send them to colleges and coaches. Pretty soon, we won’t be able to tell the difference between artificial intelligence and real life. pic.twitter.com/Rgr0M8vwC9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2026

For example, take note of the play that starts at 24 seconds in the clip above. The QB lines up in shotgun formation, takes the snap, and drops back. Then, as he goes to run, the ball magically shifts to the running back’s hands two yards ahead of him. Then, as the RB is about to be tackled, the ball once again magically shifts back to the QB’s hands.

It’s little plays like this that college football coaches are identifying. This means that for the time being, this shouldn’t be too big of an issue. But as AI continues to develop and has more resources poured into it, it might eventually become too difficult to tell the difference between real and fake.

lol, the last guy runs over 2x 30 yd lines, the 0 yd line, and finally the 11 to score. — Chuck Wagon (@YourMomsOx) February 27, 2026

He grew 6 inches after crossing the line of scrimmage — (@Expansion_Crush) February 27, 2026

Of course, this has been a topic of debate ever since the invention of AI. Art, ideas, problem-solving, and film have all been heavily affected by AI’s ability to create or come up with anything in mere seconds. It’s just scary to finally see it being implemented and to see others use it to their advantage.

But as the years pass, AI has transitioned from less of an idea to more of an inevitability. Every major company is trying to get in on the action, spending large amounts to create its own AI tool. Times are indeed changing.

Because of this, college coaches might be greatly affected by fake AI highlight tapes in the future as they continue to develop the software. But if a player ever does slip through the cracks and makes it to a Division 1 school using this system, it wouldn’t take long to tell that they aren’t fit for that level. It would be more embarrassing for the young athlete, and they would become a massive story.