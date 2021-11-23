“I see through this fake brotherhood that you and Peyton Manning have”: Kevin Hart has the perfect comeback for Eli Manning who roasts his height

Kevin Hart, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning all shared the booth on MNF on the Manningcast, and the results were exactly as you’d expect them to be.

The Manning brothers have already shown how entertaining they can be with their continuous banter, but when you add comedian and actor Kevin Hart to the fold, that immediately elevates the comedy level in the room.

The Manningcast has become a staple of any MNF contest, and the show continued tonight as the Buccaneers took on the New York Giants. The Bucs would win the game convincingly, 30-10.

Brady and the Bucs defend home turf on #MNF 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/3ITjjmJW3K — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2021

The Manningcast got pretty heated at times, and shots were fired on both sides. As always, us viewers stand to benefit from the entertainment.

Kevin Hart destroys Eli Manning, calls out his relationship with Peyton Manning

One of the biggest gripes against Kevin Hart, and perhaps the easiest joke to make against the comedian is about his height. While Hart might be one of the funniest guys out there, he’s definitely not the tallest.

Hart’s actual height is unknown, but it’s clear that he stands somewhere between 5’2″ and 5’4″. Alluding to that fact, Eli Manning decided to test Kevin Hart.

He repeatedly called Hart a “BIG” fan of football, trying to get him to react and get annoyed at the fact that Eli was clearly poking fun at his height. However, Hart wasn’t going to be deterred, and he had the perfect reply, calling out Peyton and Eli’s relationship, calling their brotherhood “fake.” Just look at the second slide on this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

Ouch. Hart you didn’t have to make it that personal did you? Well, apparently he did. Eli and Peyton couldn’t do anything but laugh in reply. It was a treat to see these three on screen together, and this instance was just one of the many memorable moments from the night.

