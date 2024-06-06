Kyle Shanahan Is Impressed By Brock Purdy’s Instant Connection With 49ers Rookie

Ever since the San Francisco 49ers signed Ricky Pearsall as a first-round draft pick, the buzz among San Francisco natives to see him with Brock Purdy has been sky-high. Fortunately or unfortunately for them, Brandon Aiyuk’s absence so far has resulted in Pearsall pairing up with Purdy in drills. And if HC Kyle Shanahan’s initial words are to be considered, he seems mighty pleased with the rookie.

One of the biggest strengths of Pearsall since his college days has been his hands and route running capabilities. In HC Kyle Shanahan’s words, Pearsall has convinced him and the 49ers that he is “rarely going to have a drop.” But it is his route-running capabilities and more importantly chemistry that has surprised the HC. Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy has instantly hit off with the rookie because of the WR’s uncanny ability to constantly evade press – a quality loved by every QB.

“It’s been fun to watch both of them. I know Brock doesn’t always get to watch how the route gets there, but he knows when guys end up in the right spot and they catch it, that’s where quarterbacks get comfortable and I think he can feel that with Ricky right away.”

Moreover, Kyle Shanahan noted that at times when the rookie has a communication lapse and lands at the wrong spot, Purdy has made it a point to correct the youngster. What’s made their relationship stronger in such a short time is that Pearsall is taking the feedback in the right way allowing a free-flowing back and forth between the duo. Thus Coach Shanahan believes that these two are going to have a blast in the coming years if they manage to keep up this rapport.

“He’s been getting to the right spot and when he has made mistakes, he understands it and corrects it. I think that’s why those guys are going to have a lot of fun working together.”

It’s truly heartening to see Brock Purdy help a young Pearsall integrate well within the system. Considering his two-year seniority and a tough beginning with the 49ers, there’s a lot that the rookie WR can learn about integrating and turning things around after a rough start.

Brock Purdy Has Integrated Well Within the 49ers

Back when Brock Purdy was signed as a last-round pick, the 49ers fans were disappointed with their team’s lack of ambition in the QB position. Purdy being the last pick of the entire draft was the butt of the jokes but lo and behold, he defied all odds and took the 49ers to the Super Bowl. His machine-like efficiency was a result of pure hard work and his success helped him win over fans and teammates alike.

Today Brock is one of the lynchpins of the 49ers attack alongside Christian McCaffrey. Within a year, the QB has gotten himself integrated well enough to banter and poke fun at his teammates. A recent example of this was seen in a recent viral clip from the 49ers training camp where Brock Purdy is seen doing a hilariously bad impression of Christian McCaffrey’s match-day body language.

All said, Brock Purdy is the right mentor for Ricky Persall because just like Purdy in his debut season, the rookie WR might also be propelled to the limelight amidst tense contract talks with Brandon Aiyuk. In such a situation, having a guy like Purdy, who has arguably had one of the greatest debut full seasons is a blessing for Ricky. It will be interesting to see how this partnership pans up for the 49ers.