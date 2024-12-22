“I See Vick, I See Prime”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Decode Tyreek Hill’s Tweet On Future Coaching Job

Tyreek Hill shocked everyone when he tweeted “It’s time for me to go coach.” With the way the Dolphins’ season is going, many assumed it to mean that the Cheetah wants to be cut from the squad. However, he explained that the tweet expressed his desire to coach but Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think Cheetah will make a good coach.

Advertisement

While reacting to the news on ‘Nightcap,’ Sharpe shared Cheetah’s explanation before adding, “Everybody ain’t cut out for coaching.” Building on Shannon’s remark, Ocho emphasized that transitioning into coaching after retirement requires a deep, almost obsessive love for the game.

Sharpe explained that he understood why some thought Tyreek Hill was retiring, attributing the confusion to a punctuation error in the sentence. He clarified that Hill was being literal and expressed his desire to transition into coaching, following in the footsteps of Michael Vick and Deion Sanders.

“I mean I could see how people would think like it’s time for me to go coach. So he was saying its time for me to go, coach in the literal sense. I need to be a coach. I see Vick, I see Prime. I see others doing it. I want to do that also.”

Ocho pointed out that coaching demands traits like patience and the ability to accept that things won’t always go your way, even when you’ve put in the work and prepared for every scenario. Chad admitted he didn’t have what it takes to pursue a career in coaching.

“I love Vick, I love Prime, Eddie George. I love them, boys. But to play a game all my life and understand what it took to get where I did and then retire and go back into that, you have to have a love and passion for the game and coaching and patience.”

He believes Hill’s sudden interest in coaching and his tweets on the subject may stem from his struggles this season. The Cheetah has yet to surpass the 1,000-yard mark, currently sitting at 805 yards and five touchdowns.

As Ocho noted, coaching demands patience, hard work, and unwavering passion—even after retirement. It’s hard to picture Hill transitioning into coaching at this stage, especially since he still has plenty of years left in the tank. For now, the conversation feels premature and a symptom of the disastrous season the Fins have had.