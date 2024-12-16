“I See Your Neck Bent Back”: Tom Brady Gets Honest About Jalen Hurts’ Health After Eagles’ Tush Push Play

The tush push has become the Eagles’s signature play. Jalen Hurts managed another rushing touchdown on a tush push during the Eagles’ 27-13 win over the Steelers. But NFL GOAT Tom Brady wondered what the actual cost of the tush push is on Hurts’ body.

For his performance on Sunday, Brady awarded Jalen Hurts his “LFG Player of the Game” honors. During their conversation afterward, Brady expressed concern over Hurts’ frequent involvement in the Eagles’ signature Tush Push play.

“One thing I’m thinking about every time I see that tush push is -How do you feel about that? I did a lot of sneaks but no one was pushing me and I didn’t get hit that much. But I see your neck bent. Tell me what’s the Monday morning like after three or four of those?”

Brady noted how the Oklahoma alum absorbs constant hits and endures defenders piling on him during the play, even pointing out an instance where Hurts appeared to twist his neck. The seven-time Super Bowl champion highlighted the physical toll such a brutal play can take on a quarterback’s body.

Turns out, it doesn’t bother Hurts at all as he explained that he feels fine the next morning, especially if they taste sweet victory on game night. Being the leader that he is, Hurts explained that it is more important for him to win and to keep going as the Eagles look for their 11th straight victory.

Tush Push might be a dangerous play for some QBs but not for QBs like Jalen who squat 600 lbs and are built like tanks. It seems his body is perfect for that play. And he showcased that once again as he overcame the turbulent past few games to lead the Eagles to another win.

Jalen Hurts finds his rhythm in Week 15

Up until now, it was Saquon Barkley and the number defense that was delivering the Eagles their wins. With Hurts finding his rhythm at this time of the season, new possibilities can open up for the Birds.

Barkley has been the main man in Philadelphia this season, with Jalen Hurts doing the bare minimum to keep the passing game going. However, this week was a different story as everything clicked for the Eagles on the passing game, with their QB delivering his best performance of the season.

On Sunday, Hurts was efficient in finding his top receivers. He finished the game with 290 passing yards and two passing TDs, completing 25 of his 32 passes with an accuracy of 78.1 percent and a passer rating of 125.3. 19 of those passes went to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.

The Eagles are now 12-2 and move one step closer to the first seed in the NFC following the Lions’ loss to the Bills. With Detroit having a tough run of fixtures and a huge injury list, the Birds have a chance to clinch the first seed which they failed to do last season.

They look like the most dynamic team in the NFL right now and it won’t be surprising if they are in New Orleans this February.