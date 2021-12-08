“I sneak into the Patriots hotel and meet Tom Brady for five minutes”: Randy Moss reveals he had a secret discussion with Patriots QB ahead of prolific 2007 season

Tom Brady and Randy Moss formed the NFL’s best QB-WR duo in 2007 when they set records together en-route to an undefeated season, the NFL’s first in the 16-game season format.

However, they had already been discussing playing together a many months before. That’s right, Brady and Moss had met before that storied 2007 season. Moss was then a member of the Oakland Raiders, and he looked nothing like the former dominant receiver he once used to be.

In fact, that year Randy Moss put up a career low 553 receiving yards and only scored three touchdowns. Moss had been in the league for a long time, and so people believed that his time had finally come, that this was the demise of the former first team All Pro.

Moss would prove those people wrong the very next season. Traded to the Patriots for just a fourth round pick, Moss put up one of his greatest years, if not the greatest season of his career.

Randy Moss met secretly with Tom Brady before being traded to the Patriots

You know how all NBA players currently have their own forms of ‘recruiting’ where they try to avoid the NBA’s tampering fine but also try to pull in stars from around the league to play with them? Well, Randy Moss and Tom Brady had their own version of that.

Moss met with Brady in a Patriots hotel in Minnesota when the Pats were in town to take on the Vikings. Brady recently released a documentary series called ‘Man in the Arena’ which follows the story of his career, and in the fourth episode of the series, Moss and Brady talked about this secret meeting.

“That night, I put an outfit on, sneak into the Patriots’ hotel. True story,” Moss detailed. “Meet Tom Brady for five minutes.” Tom Brady would say that this was the first time he had interacted with the future Hall of Fame receiver who told him, “Bro, I want to play with you.”

Brady knew he couldn’t do much to make that a possibility as he wasn’t the Patriots general manager or coach, but he still felt impressed by the way Moss reached out to him.

“I’m not the general manager, I’m the quarterback,” Brady would outline. “I didn’t realize he flew all the way out there to let me know that he wanted to come play together.”

In 2006, Tom Brady and Randy Moss met in secret to discuss playing together. The rest is history. Episode 4 of Man In The Arena begins streaming Tuesday, December 7 on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/NqVMRWoYpj — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2021

The trade definitely worked out as Moss would haul in 1,493 receiving yards and an NFL record 23 touchdowns in that 2007 season. The Pats went 16-0, and nearly completed the only undefeated season in NFL history before falling to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Brady also had perhaps the best year of his career that season as he threw for 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns (career best). Of course, that season is defined by the Super Bowl loss, but it was still historic on all counts.

