“I Started Fishing When I Was 7”: Travis Hunter Shares Story of Catching a 12-Pound Bass From Deion Sanders’ Property

Travis Hunter is the star of the gridiron, but he also likes to indulge in his hobbies when he can. He loves his video games and he also loves fishing, as does his coach Deion Sanders. The duo has a penchant for fishing, with the Buffs dual-star revealing that he took up the sport at a very young age.

During his appearance on SportsCenter, Hunter revealed that aside from being frugal, he and Deion share a love for fishing. During this riveting conversation, he stated that largemouth bass is his favorite fish to catch, admitting that he once caught a 12-pound bass on Coach Prime’s property.

” I went to his property and caught I think a 12 pounder largemouth. So that’s my biggest.”

So what motivated Travis to take up fishing? Well, according to him, it keeps him calm and peaceful, revealing that he purchased two boats in the past two years for this purpose.

” I just love being on water. It’s peaceful. I started fishing when I was seven so I took it all the way in. I just fish all the time.”

He loves spending time in the water and he has been doing so since the age of seven. As he grew up, he decided to spend more time and resources on this hobby.

Hunter also jokingly admitted that while he and Deion both love to fish, he is great at it but his head coach is just good. It’s just another thing the Buffs CB is great at.

While he may not be getting any prizes for fishing anytime soon, he would certainly be getting one for his accomplishments on the field for Colorado this season.

With the season almost over, aside from Bowl games and playoffs, the Heisman Trophy will soon be presented in nine days. The voting for the prestigious honor has begun and Travis Hunter is the favorite to win ahead of Boise State’s RB, Ashton Jeanty.

He will become just the second Defensive player and second dual-threat player behind Charles Woodson to lift the trophy.