“I Taught Him That”: Antonio Brown & Fans React to Lamar Jackson’s Accidental Jump-Kick on Isiah Rodgers

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Lamar Jackson and Antonio Brown

Lamar Jackson (L) and Antonio Brown (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

During the week 13 clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium, Lamar Jackson unknowingly kicked opposition CB Isiah Rodgers near the sidelines in the final quarter. Almost immediately, the Ravens QB’s accidental viral kick took NFL fans back a decade when Antonio Brown jump-kicked Browns’ punter Spencer Lanning. 

In all fairness, it is evident that Lamar was trying to move the ball and did not notice how close he was to Isiah Rodgers. However, the dramatic nature of the visual made it go viral in no time.

Meanwhile, upon looking at Lamar’s kick, Antonio Brown reminisced about the 2014 Steelers vs Browns game when the WR kicked Lanning. He took to X to share a hilarious four-word comment: “I taught him that,” recapping his 46-yard punt return from a decade ago.

Brown’s response quickly generated many hilarious and candid reactions from the football fans, who drew parallels between AB and Lamar.

Earlier, Lamar’s act also stunned the broadcasting team, and CBS announcer Tony Romo was quick to break down what Lamar was trying to accomplish with his play.

“He was trying to reach the ball behind him with his right hand. See where the ball was? I think it was closer than where the ball was,” he explained on live TV.

While AB’s kick in 2014 had led to a 15-yard penalty for “unnecessary roughness,” the Steelers still ended up winning the contest by 30-27. However, in Lamar’s case, his team ended up losing the contest by 19-24.

