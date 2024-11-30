mobile app bar

“I Think You’re in Denial”: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Gives Chiefs Fans a Brutal Reality Check After Black Friday Game Against Raiders

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Patrick Mahomes, Ryan Fitzpatrick

Patrick Mahomes (left) , Ryan Fitzpatrick(right) / Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs barely sneaked past the Las Vegas Raiders, 19-17, in a nail-biting Black Friday matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. They are now 11-1 and at the top of the AFC; however, the Patrick Mahomes-led team hasn’t been the wow factor everyone expected them to be. Signs of struggle are evident week in and week out, even against weaker opponents. And Ryan Fitzpatrick sees it all too clearly.

“Don’t love the vibes in KC right now,” the former Bills QB wrote on X, adding that the Eagles were in the same position last year. They started with a 10-1 record, sweeping all their flaws under the rug. Then their record dropped to 11-6. And when the playoffs came, the NFC East team couldn’t advance past the Wildcard Round.

Fitzpatrick believes that the Chiefs are going down the same route, and their last four outings are proof of that. And if Chiefs fans are still confident, the former QB believes that they are “in denial.”

But there’s more. Ryan also compared the 2024 Chiefs to Tom Brady’s 2019 Patriots, which gave him the same impression. Despite dominating the regular season with a 12-4 record, they went on to lose to the Titans in the Wildcard Round. That also marked the last game Brady played as a Patriot.

Adding to their list of flaws, Ryan is under the impression that the Chiefs’ “defense is hanging by a thread,” while “the inability for explosives won’t allow them to make up for these deficiencies.”

Fitzpatrick argues that the Chiefs’ aura is gone, and it’s only a matter of time before their weaknesses are exposed by a playoff opponent.

The Chiefs have clinched the first playoff spot of the season, but as Fitzpatrick suggests, Andy Reid and company pulling off a three-peat with a patched-up team seems almost impossible.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

Share this article

Don’t miss these