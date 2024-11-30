“I Think You’re in Denial”: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Gives Chiefs Fans a Brutal Reality Check After Black Friday Game Against Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs barely sneaked past the Las Vegas Raiders, 19-17, in a nail-biting Black Friday matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. They are now 11-1 and at the top of the AFC; however, the Patrick Mahomes-led team hasn’t been the wow factor everyone expected them to be. Signs of struggle are evident week in and week out, even against weaker opponents. And Ryan Fitzpatrick sees it all too clearly.

“Don’t love the vibes in KC right now,” the former Bills QB wrote on X, adding that the Eagles were in the same position last year. They started with a 10-1 record, sweeping all their flaws under the rug. Then their record dropped to 11-6. And when the playoffs came, the NFC East team couldn’t advance past the Wildcard Round.

Fitzpatrick believes that the Chiefs are going down the same route, and their last four outings are proof of that. And if Chiefs fans are still confident, the former QB believes that they are “in denial.”

Don’t love the vibes in KC right now…this team feels eerily similar to Philly last year when they were 10-1 and the wheels fell off If you feel good about this team after the last 4 games I think you’re in denial — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) November 30, 2024

But there’s more. Ryan also compared the 2024 Chiefs to Tom Brady’s 2019 Patriots, which gave him the same impression. Despite dominating the regular season with a 12-4 record, they went on to lose to the Titans in the Wildcard Round. That also marked the last game Brady played as a Patriot.

Another team this reminds me of is 2019 NE team that finished 12-4….horrible vibes in the building, lose their last game of the regular season to the lowly Dolphins which gives Chiefs first round bye…lose in the first round of the playoffs to the Titans — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) November 30, 2024

Adding to their list of flaws, Ryan is under the impression that the Chiefs’ “defense is hanging by a thread,” while “the inability for explosives won’t allow them to make up for these deficiencies.”

Fitzpatrick argues that the Chiefs’ aura is gone, and it’s only a matter of time before their weaknesses are exposed by a playoff opponent.

The Chiefs have clinched the first playoff spot of the season, but as Fitzpatrick suggests, Andy Reid and company pulling off a three-peat with a patched-up team seems almost impossible.