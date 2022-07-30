Back to Back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers Is Not As Popular as Tom Brady and Russell Wilson With NFL Fans As You Would Think

Aaron Rodgers is coming off his second consecutive NFL MVP season. However, his NFL product sales are nowhere near the top.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has ever seen. He has continued to age like fine wine in the regular season where his play is only getting better. This is backed by his second consecutive NFL MVP at the age of 38.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw 24 TDs & 0 INTs at Lambeau Field this season. MVP highlights: http://t.co/LAYphVXZNc pic.twitter.com/pJX3muVzpg — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 2, 2015

He led the Green Bay Packers to a record of 13-4 and the first seed in the NFC. In the playoffs, the Packers were upset by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The 49ers’ defense stifled the Packers offense and the 49ers’ special teams was the deciding factor.

Following Rodgers historic season, posting 37 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, one would assume that people are lining up to buy Rodgers jerseys. However that is not exactly the case.

Rodgers ranks 20th, Tom Brady ranked 1st among all officially licensed product sold by the NFL

There aren’t too many reasons why this would be the case. Rodgers has been a superstar in the NFL for a long time now, so all Rodgers fans who are going to buy a jersey, already bought one. Additionally, Green Bay does not offer a huge market.

Back to back MVP is 20th. pic.twitter.com/muNyLJVZdy — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) July 29, 2022

Rodgers was also involved in vaccination drama during the season. He claimed to have been “immunized,” but was forced to miss a crucial game against the Kansas City Chiefs because he was not vaccinated.

Quarterbacks ahead of Rodgers include Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Mac Jones, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, and Trey Lance. 6 of these 11 quarterbacks just finished their 1st or 2nd season on their respective team. Fans might not have had the chance to buy their jerseys yet.

It is the sad but real truth that, Rodgers, unlike the other quarterbacks on this list, does not have a new and upcoming fanbase. And quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are more popular than Rodgers throughout the NFL.

