“I want to ask what water Tom Brady drinks”: Jets HC Robert Saleh admits he’s jealous of Bucs QB’s fitness and showers him in praise

Ahead of the Buccaneers’ visit to MetLife this weekend, Jets HC Robert Saleh was full of praise for his next opponent, Tom Brady.

After missing a week with COVID-19, Saleh was allowed to return to the team facility thanks to the new protocols. In his absence, TEs coach Ron Middleton led the Jets to a win over Jacksonville, but it’ll be a completely different ballgame against Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are currently 11-4 and laid claim to the division title last week, but will still be fighting for home field advantage in the playoffs. So when they play Saleh’s Jets on Sunday, they won’t be pulling any punches.

Saleh, who is actually two years younger than Brady, will have his work cut out for him in preparation for Tampa, especially when it comes to dealing with their single caller. And while they might be opponents this week, Saleh had a lot of praise to offer for Brady.

Robert Saleh on Tom Brady: “what a coach would look like if he still had the ability to play”

“I want to ask what water he drinks,” Saleh said about the Bucs QB. “I want to ask him a lot of questions about health because I want to get out of bed probably at the ease he does. But he’s phenomenal.”

“Just watching his tape yesterday, I’m in absolute awe of his pocket presence, his footwork, just all of it. His decision making. He’s an absolute stud and no question the greatest to play the position.”

“If you ever wanted to see what a coach would look like if he still had the ability to play, there he is. Tom,” he continued, obviously referencing Brady’s incredible ability to read defenses and lead locker rooms. “He’s playing better than he’s ever played. His decision-making, all of it, he’s so precise when he gets rid of the ball.”

“I promise you, he’s going to pick one of the 11 that tells [what defensive scheme the Jets are in] on the snap and he’ll find it very quickly and he knows exactly where he needs to get in the progression before the ball is even snapped.”

Also read: “I love Tom Brady, but football players don’t have to play offense and defense”: Maverick Carter recalls LeBron James’ words when the former asked him if TB12 is the GOAT sportsperson