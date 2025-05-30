Tyreek Hill’s Latest Promise To Mend Ways Is Because No Super Bowl Contender Is Interested In Him Anymore: NFL Analyst

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) signals from the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For all intents and purposes, Tyreek Hill had his worst season as a pro in 2024. He failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019, when he missed four games. He had just six TDs, tied for his fewest along with his rookie year. It was also one of just three seasons in which he has not averaged at least 14 yards a catch (11.8). His 81 receptions were also his lowest since 2019.

After losing in Week 18 to the lowly Jets to finish 8-9 and miss the playoffs, Hill was fed up. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel suggested that Hill was unwilling to come in late in that game. And afterwards in the locker room, Hill hinted pretty strongly that he wanted out of Miami. Things have taken quite a turn since then, however.

Hill has been on a tour of making amends, trying to repair his relationships and image. His apologies have been well-crafted and seemingly genuine. The only issue is, as Mike Florio points out, it’s his temper that he can’t control.

“Hill understands the importance of keeping that stuff undercover. He’s reached a level of maturity where he fully understands he can be a pain in the ass. He’s sorry when it happens, and he seems to be genuinely sorry,” he stated.

“I don’t think he’s lying when he says the things he says to try and clean up the mess. And he understands that it’s in his best interest for people to not think that. But he still can’t change the behavior when he gets pissed off,” he added.

Florio’s co-host, Michael Holley, noted that while the apologies do come off as earnest, there’s probably also a selfish reason for Hill’s change of heart. Holley says that he “can’t think” of a contending team that would want Hill. And after he listed off a few, it was hard to argue with him.

“He’d be good in Washington, but Washington got Deebo Samuel instead. He’d be good in Pittsburgh, but Pittsburgh picked up DK Metcalf. San Francisco, I don’t think San Francisco would put up with Hill,” he claimed.

“Kansas City has already moved on. I don’t think there would be a reunion in Kansas City. Philadelphia, no. Detroit, no. So maybe he’s seen the light, because he’s also looked around the league and said okay, there aren’t a lot of options for me,” he added.

A couple of options do come to mind, such as the Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills, but Holley is right. Hill has made himself a bit of a toxic commodity.

He is trying to change the perception now, however. Hill admitted he has been difficult to work with, but that he’s taking strides to be better. He told the Palm Beach Post’s Hal Habib that he has been attending more church and doing more therapy to get his mind right.

Hill’s doing the same for his body as well, revealing that he has lost 14 pounds this offseason to get back to 183, which is about what his playing weight was early in his Chiefs career.

At this point, Hill doesn’t believe he deserves to be a captain for the 2025 season. But he hopes that his teammates have seen the work he’s done during the offseason and will reward him for his change of attitude.

“The OTAs, training camp, I’ve got to prove myself. I’ve got to show up different. The mindset’s got to be different. So I don’t feel like I ‘deserve’ it and if I didn’t get it, I wouldn’t dwell on it. I wouldn’t sweat it, you know what I’m saying? Because I put myself in that position,” he explained.

Tyreek Hill is clearly aware of what his antics have done to both his team and his family, on and off the field. He has taken responsibility for his actions and made amends. Now it’s time for him to walk the walk.