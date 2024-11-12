“I Want to Give Him Something Little to Hold On”: Ciara on Russell Wilson Embracing Her 70-Lb Weight Gain Amid 4th Pregnancy

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ciara gained “almost 70 pounds” of weight in her fourth pregnancy, but she embraced the journey and the process. What’s even more heartening is that her husband, Russell Wilson, also embraced this journey. A little too much, it seems.

As host Jennifer Hudson mentioned on her show, talking about weight loss after pregnancy can be a taboo for some people. But Ciara has been nothing but open. “I think we gotta give ourselves grace in the process,” she said on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

Ciara used to dislike gaining weight due to pregnancy, and with each baby, she kept adding more pounds. However, with time and patience, she has learned to embrace her mom figure.

“I’m also loving my journey,” she continued. “Like let me embrace the journey and embrace these hips, these curves. These hips these babies give you. I’m trying to hold on to them in the right places.”

Ciara seemed very proud that her husband had been celebrating the changes in her body. This has only motivated her to hold on to the extra weight in all the right places.

“But honestly Russ, I will say my honey, he celebrates it, and I love that. I want to give him something little to hold on to, you know, hold a little bit more. You know we have to embrace the journey, we can’t be so hard on ourselves.”

This just shows how Ciara is feeling just as confident, maybe even more, about herself as a mom of four, so much so that she is ready for baby number five.

Ciara and Russell Wilson aren’t done yet

Ciara is cherishing every part of her parenthood with Russell Wilson. She already shares three kids with the NFL veteran, along with Future Zahir, who is no less than a son to Russ. However, the happy family plans to be happier soon, as Ciara dropped hints that she might be ready for her fifth baby.

During the interview, the queen of R&B music got all coy as she flirted with the idea of having another baby with Russ.

“I do see the road of baby number five, but at the right time,” she said. “I wanna grind a little bit. I wanna get out here and drop it like it’s hot a couple of times.”

Watching Ciara be playful and confident was certainly wholesome. Her fourth baby, a daughter named Amora Princess Wilson, was born last December. So, it might not take long for the couple to expand their blossoming family—of course, if Russell and Ciara are up for it.