“I Was a Little Disappointed”: Ja’Marr Chase on Not Getting Paid on the ‘Summer of Wide Receivers’

This NFL offseason has proved to be a generous one for the wide receivers. Monumental deals were signed throughout, including Justin Jefferson’s 4-year $140 million contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. This wave of contracts, however, escaped Ja’Marr Chase, who was disappointed after no extension came from the Cincinnati Bengals.

During an appearance on NFL Countdown, the 24-year-old was asked about his thoughts on coming up empty-handed while other wide receivers have been scoring historic contracts. Chase expressed his disappointment about the situation, but he took it in his stride with a positive spirit.

“I got to be next (to be signed), you know what I’m saying,” Chase said. “I’m being honest, but, you know, it happens. I was a little disappointed, but it’s just another lesson in life right now. Just got to overcome this battle and just keep going forward.”

When there is a contract dispute, players often sit the training camp out to pressure the team to reach a decision. Chase did the same, skipping practice and ending the holdout in late August. when asked about his philosophy about the camp decisions, the WR explained how there’s no right or wrong path to take on it.

“It’s really on how you want to do it. You know what I’m saying, ’cause it’s not a right way of doing it, it’s not a wrong way of doing it. And it’s always an iffy situation either way it goes, so it’s just about how you handle it and be a pro about the whole situation. I think that’s the best way you can do it.”

Chase chose to be professional about his contract situation, choosing to play rather than sit out. Next year marks the final year of his deal, with a salary of $21.82 million. With no extension in sight, it’s understandable for the wide receiver to feel disheartened, especially considering how fortunate it was for other wide receivers this offseason.

The summer of wide receivers!

This offseason saw many athletes vying for extensions and were rewarded with hefty contracts. While this is a common case for quarterbacks, this summer it was the wide receivers who struck gold. Vikings’ Justin Jefferson set the market price with the humongous 4-year deal early on in the offseason. The extension, worth $140 million with $110 million guaranteed, made him the highest-earning non-QB in the league.

Dallas Cowboys receiver, CeeDee Lamb, also got an extension after a lengthy standoff in the offseason. He inked a four-year deal worth $136 million, putting him behind Jefferson on the list of highest-paid wide receivers. Brandon Aiyuk also concluded his hold-in recently after the 49ers offered an extension of $120 million over four years.

Apart from them, Jaylen Waddle, Nico Collins, Devonta Smith, and AJ Brown also enjoyed extensions to their present contracts.

For the time being, Chase will be hoping to make as much impact as he can with the Bengals. This will only pave the way for the franchise to offer him an extension that aligns with the current market.