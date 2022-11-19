Erin Andrews Issues Heartfelt Apology To All Of America Over “Two Strands Of Cheek Hair”

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers aren’t having the best of seasons this time around. They recently lost their last encounter against the Titans in an ugly fashion.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has been far from his best and Green Bay admirers are extremely upset with the way the team is playing this year.

However, there is still one team that hasn’t been able to get the better of Aaron Rodgers on many occasions, even during his bad seasons. The team we are referring to is Dallas Cowboys.

Erin Andrews’ Public Apology Over ‘Cheek Hair’ Is a Must-Watch

A few days back, when Aaron Rodgers-led Packers were set to take on the Cowboys, clearly the odds were in favor of the team from Dallas. However, as Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless had feared, Aaron again pulled out the big guns and thrashed the Cowboys in a close encounter.

To cover the incredibly entertaining game, renowned sports presenter Erin Andrews was also present in the stadium. She had the chance of interacting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and a number of players who were a part of the contest.

However, she decided to issue a lengthy apology recently for what happened during that clash. Nothing to worry, Erin just forgot to take care of a couple of cheek hair before going on-air & because of the ‘inconvenience’ those hair causes, Erin decided to say sorry to everyone she interacted with that day.

“I would like to apologize to the city of Green Bay, to Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, to America’s Game of the Week, to the coaches, to the players, to the general managers, to Jerry Jones, who I spoke with very close on the field,” Erin said during a recent episode of “Calm Down With Erin & Charissa.”

“And they all probably looked at me and looked right past the chin acne and thought to themselves, ‘Wow,‘” Erin stated. She went on to claim that she plucked the two strands out as soon as she got to know about them but till then, a lot had already transpired.

